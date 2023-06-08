council-WEB.jpg

Amery City Council members will each vote on whether they consider the termination of a former administrative assistant for the Amery Police Department to be wrongful. The decision determining the fate of former employee Bethany Eskro is set to be made Wednesday, June 7, 2023 during the regular meeting of the council at 5 p.m.

Council members asked for time to digest information before casting their votes after a special meeting of the Amery City Council held Thursday June 1.

