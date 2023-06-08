Amery City Council members will each vote on whether they consider the termination of a former administrative assistant for the Amery Police Department to be wrongful. The decision determining the fate of former employee Bethany Eskro is set to be made Wednesday, June 7, 2023 during the regular meeting of the council at 5 p.m.
Council members asked for time to digest information before casting their votes after a special meeting of the Amery City Council held Thursday June 1.
Eskro filed a discipline appeal form May 16, 2023 relating to her May 11, 2023 termination. In response, pursuant to section 11.3 of the City of Amery Personnel Policies, a closed session hearing was scheduled for June 1, 2023, where she had the right to appear with legal counsel and hear the charges, evidence and witnesses against her. She was given the option to cross examine as well as the option to demand the hearing be held in open session; which she chose.
Representing Eskro during the meeting was attorney Ben Hitchcock Cross of Cross Law Firm. The second attorney present was Jeff Cormell of Bakke Norman Law Offices, representing the City of Amery.
Testimony throughout the almost 3 ½ hours of the meeting shed light on the aspect people involved in situations had on other city matters which have been taking place since December 2022 including ethics complaints, closed sessions and meetings between staff members.
The hearing opened with Cormell stating Eskro was terminated for insubordination, refusal to obey legitimate orders from a supervisor, insulting behavior towards a supervisor, unauthorized absence and making false or malicious statements concerning other employees, supervisors, or the City.
“What began this issue was on or around May 4, it was brought to the Chief’s attention that certain posts were being made on Facebook by a poster we assume is called ‘City Watch’ C-T-Y Watch, it could also be County Watch. The post appeared to be taken from the bulletin board from the outside hallway (in Amery’s City Hall),” Cornell said.
In the opening statement made by Hitchcock Cross, he said, “This police chief has a problem with people making public statements about him on Facebook and he investigates that. He used his police powers to investigate a statement made about him on Facebook. That is not trivial, that is serious.”
According to the Internal Affairs Investigation Report prepared by Amery Chief of Police Steven Hainzl, on May 4, 2023, Hainzl received a phone call from City Clerk/Treasurer Ben Jansen who said he needed to speak to Hainzl regarding an incident. Hainzl spoke with Jansen who informed him someone posted a picture of the common council meeting agenda on Facebook. The person who posted the photo used the profile of “Cty Watcher.” Cty Watcher posted, “Another closed session meeting tonight…an awful lot of this happening lately,” on May 3rd, 2023. It was posted on the Facebook group called Amery Wisconsin Word of Mouth (Post Anything).
Jansen then showed Hainzl another post from Cty Watcher, on the group Amery Wisconsin Word of Mouth (Post Anything), from April 24, 2023. The post stated “So please tell me why the Amery Police Chief is taking “professionalism classes” that the police department is paying for out of their regular budget (may lead to hours cut, etc) when he lied on his resume and said that he had these skills?! If you pay taxes in the City of Amery this should outrage you!”
“Ben further told me that Taylor (City of Amery Deputy Clerk Treasurer) was the one who brought it to his attention, and he felt he was obligated to let me know for the following reasons: Both posts involved the city in a negative light. He also stated that one of the posts also shows me in a negative light, as an employee of the City of Amery. Ben stated that the picture that was used in the post from May 3rd, 2023, was taken in the upstairs lobby of the police department. I asked him how he knew that. Ben stated that the wall is gray, the black strip that is used for the post-it pins is visible in the photo, and the clear pins used to hold up the documents are visible in the photo as well. I asked Ben when he put the agenda up on the post strip outside of the Police Department lobby. He stated just before 2:00 p.m. I then advised Ben to write a report on how he got the information regarding this conversation,” stated Hainzl in the report.
Hainzl went on to say in the report, “I then spoke with Taylor Larson. She stated that when she got home Wednesday, after the City Council meeting, her mother told her that the meeting agenda was on the Facebook group Amery Wisconsin Word of Mouth (Post Anything), and they were commenting how the Council was having a lot of closed session meetings lately. Taylor then went on Facebook and saw the post from “Cty Watcher”, which showed a photo of the Council agenda, that was clearly taken outside of the Police Department’s lobby. She then let Ben know of her findings on Thursday, May 4th, 2023, and then researched “Cty Watcher” where she discovered another post on Amery Wisconsin Word of Mouth (Post Anything). This post targeted myself. Taylor then let Ben know of this post as well because it involved the City of Amery. I then advised Taylor to write a report on how this incident was brought to her attention.”
Hainzl said since the photo of the meeting agenda was taken outside of the Police Department’s lobby, which is in the City of Amery, and then the photo was put on Facebook in a negative light, I felt ethically bound to investigate this incident as a possible administrative incident, subject to disciplinary actions, if it involved one of his subordinates. He felt both Facebook posts reflected adversely upon the City and showed nothing but negativity towards the City of Amery, the Common Council, the Police Department, and himself, the Chief of Police.
Hainzl claimed he then logged into Facebook and took several screenshots of the posts and went onto the Wisenet wave app, which controls the security cameras for the City and the Police Department. He found a video on the police department’s lobby camera which showed Office Assistant Bethany Eskro with her cell phone in her hand in front of the agenda.
After viewing this video, he made the determination that Eskro was involved with the posting of the meeting agenda, either directly or she sent someone else the photo to post on her behalf.
He also felt language used in the post about himself taking classes was language he had used with Eskro alone.
In his report Hainzl noted Eskro was disciplined for Facebook posts that violated policy January 25, 2023. She posted on the Facebook group Amery Wisconsin Word of Mouth (Post Anything).
“Former Interim Chief Jason Hickok, now Lieutenant Jason Hickok, spoke with Eskro regarding the incident and counselled her. No more than three months later, these incidents occurred on the same Facebook group that was used in the incidents.
“I believe that Eskro is willfully and intentionally plotting with “Cty Watcher” if she is not actually “Cty Watcher”, in an attempt to discredit, disparage, and bring negativity towards the City of Amery, the Common Council, and the Police Department, which happens to be the agency that employs Eskro,” said Hainzl in the report.
During Thursday’s meeting, Cormell also brought up the prior January Facebook incident for Eskro. When he questioned Hainzl concerning the incident, Hainzl responded Eskro had been verbally reprimanded by Hickock as he was not yet on staff.
When Hitchcock Cross asked the City Council if he could ask Hickock who was present that evening to verify the incident, only council member Maekayla Thompson said she felt Hickock should be allowed to speak, so he was not allowed.
The Amery Free Press requested the incident report from Eskro’s employee file and has not yet received a response from City Attorney Mahler but did receive the report from Eskro.
According to the document, City Administrator Patty Bjorklund discovered from city employee Deb Trandum by text message January 18, 2023 Eskro replied to comments on Amery WI Word of Mouth Facebook Post.
Bjorklund phoned Heather Hegarty, Office Manager of the Amery Police Department and asked her to tell Hickock about the post. According to Bjorklund in the employee file note, “I basically told her to tell him that Bethany should not respond on behalf of the City of Amery. It isn’t good practice. He said he would.”
Bjorklund spoke to Hickock January 25 and asked if he spoke to Eskro, he said he did, and she said she didn’t know she had done anything wrong and she would not do it again.
During Thursday’s meeting, those present were shown video cam footage of Hainzl bringing Eskro in for questioning on the matter of the two most recent Facebook posts by Cty Watcher. The footage shows him asking her if she took a photo of the City Council agenda and she replies immediately that she did take a photo.
He asks her why she did it and she says she likes to know what is going on in the city.
He asks her what she did with the photo, and she replies she still has it on her phone.
He asks if she sent it to anyone else and she responds she sent it to people who asked what is on the agenda.
He asked who the people were, she sent it to, and she responded they were, “friends.”
“I need to know who those friends are,” responded Hainzl.
Eskro said she sent information that was public knowledge outside of work time and thus she had no reason to tell him who she sent it to; he disagreed with her.
Two times during the video, Eskro asks if she is being fired and Hainzl replies that, “He does not know yet,” as his investigation is not over.
He asks if she is the person who posted on Facebook, and she says she is not, and she says she has nothing to do with what the person said on Facebook.
After he finishes questioning Eskro, he tells her to return to her desk. Hainzl claims when they returned to the main area of the police department, he witnessed Eskro shut off her light, pack things into her purse and he heard her say she was leaving and that he would be hearing from her attorney. He claims it was at that point that he terminated her.
He repeats the claim that she was leaving without permission during the middle of the day several times as the basis as why he terminated Ms. Eskro.
Questions from Hitchcock Cross for Hainzl included asking if he was bothered by the Facebook post about him and he responded he wasn’t.
Hitchcock Cross asked Hainzl if at any time a city employee can make a post on Facebook about the city and Hainzl said, “They can say what they want.”
Hitchcock Cross asked, “But not Ms. Eskro?”
Hainzl replied, “If a city employee disparages the city that should be investigated.”
Hitchcock Cross asked Hainzl if employees were allowed to file ethics complaints against him and Hainzl responded, “People can file any kind of complaint they want.”
Hitchcock Cross asked if anyone had filed an ethics complaint against him and Hainzl said, “Against me? No.”
Hitchcock Cross asked, “Are you aware of Ms. Eskro filing any ethics complaints?”
Hainzl said, “Yes.” And the attorney asked him how he was aware. Hainzl said Jansen made him aware on his third day on the job based on the advice of the city’s attorney.
Hitchcock said, “Wasn’t the complaint made before you were even employed there?” and Hainzl agreed that he believed it was.
In other questioning, Hitchcock Cross asked Hainzl if he had ever made statements to anyone that he had lost income due to the ethics complaints. He said he had made that statement. He was asked how he knew he was losing money and he said his wife told him. When asked at what time he made comments to someone concerning the loss of income, he said they took place during a meeting between himself and Hickock, conducted by Bjorklund. The attorney asked him if it bothered him that he was losing money and he replied it did not bother him.
In closing Hitchcock Cross said, “What we have heard here is an admission of Ms. Eskro’s First Amendment and Fifth Amendment Rights. There is absolutely no question she has the right to make statements be they disparaging or otherwise against the City of Amery.
“If the City of Amery terminates her because of those statements that she makes off the clock, even if she was the Cty Watcher, even if she takes a picture of a public document, that’s protected free speech. If Ms. Eskro is terminated her free speech rights will be violated.
“We send you a letter and here we are three weeks later and there is retaliation. It specifically went through first amendment issues and first amendment retaliation.
“You are going to see much of the Police Department sitting with Ms. Eskro. I am going to guess that the officers that are here, even though they are in fear of retaliation, are here because they want the kind of police department that follows the law. Because if you can’t follow the law when even terminating an employee, how can you follow the law when prosecuting crime?”
Hitchcock Cross then addressed the City Council and said, “You are allowing multiple violations of the law to take place. You didn’t do anything the first time, and so what happens? He (Hainzl) goes and writes a false statement he did not even sign his name to (Eskro’s termination reasoning). Under cross examination, he couldn’t even back up the statements he didn’t even sign his name to. He can’t support the charges. He got mad, it’s obvious.”
In closing arguments, Attorney Cormell began by calling the situation, “Simple and straight forward.”
He went on to say, “Some said, ‘I’m leaving,’ in the middle of the day and ‘You’ll hear from my lawyer,’ not I am walking out the door and going to the bathroom. We do not need to over complicate this, that is why the termination occurred. During his (Hitchcock Cross) closing arguments we heard name calling, attacking and bullying all toward our Police Chief. You know what we didn’t hear? Much of anything about Ms. Eskro. Why? I’ll tell you why, because they do not have a case. Their case is to make our case look confusing and unsure, but who here could possibly remember every conversation they have had with everyone they have talked to? But you would remember using specific language with someone if it showed up in a post about you, that is not unreasonable to believe.
“Totality of the circumstances. You have a prior Facebook post, now we are not saying the prior Facebook post was a disparaging comment from what we understand she was answering city questions on a Facebook post on behalf of the city, which was not her authority to do, but she was trying to be helpful, but on that Facebook page called Gossip or something around Amery, well you guys know what post I am talking about and then you have the picture and we know she took the picture and then that picture shows up on that same post by Cty Watch and then we have the post about the professionalism classes. Who knows if professionalism is a word that he used to his wife or anyone else and who cares, but we do know he did not use it in a staff meeting but he did use it with her (Eskro).
You put those three things together and there was grounds for an investigation, this was not a witch hunt, this was not a retaliation.”
The Amery Free Press visited Facebook to find Cty Watchers comments were not posted on the same post or even the same group page as the January 2023 where Eskro answers (speaking as herself Bethany Eskro, not the City of Amery) a question asked by a resident. Cty Watcher’s posts or on Amery, WI Word of Mouth (Say Anything). Eskro’s January 2023 comment was a response on Amery, WI Word of Mouth.
