While some see Lent as a time to give up chocolate or meat on Fridays, Amery Congregational UCC Interim Pastor Garth Schumacher is asking for something that may seem quite a bit more difficult. To put it simply, Schumacher said, “We are boycotting Vlad and Xi for Lent.”
Traditionally, Lent is a time for prayer and fasting. It starts with Ash Wednesday with a time of confession and repentance. Throughout the season of Lent, followers of Jesus will often fast from something, food, or an activity. The “sacrifice” serves as a reminder of what Jesus endured when he went to the cross.
Schumacher said, “February 4, Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir Putin of Russia celebrated a growing friendship at the beginning of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. They made a sweeping joint statement at the end of their summit proclaiming the relationship between China and Russia ‘has no limits.’ As we all know, once the Olympics were done, Russia invaded Ukraine, killing innocent citizens in their apartments and homes. How tragically ironic that the suffering of Ukraine is happening during Lent.”
Schumacher has been serving the congregation as in Interim Pastor for about a year and a half since long-time Pastor Barry Schaefer left the church. “He has been a tough act to follow,” said Schumacher.
Sunday, March 13, 2022, Schumacher called for a boycott of all products from China as a way to dissuade Xi Jinping from supporting Russia’s war of aggression. “It’s the least we can do to let Xi and Vlad know that we are willing to turn over the tables of their violent war. Note that this is not a boycott against the Russian or Chinese people. It is our hope and prayer that through our boycott we will nudge Xi to somehow convince Vlad that this horrific bloodshed must end,” he said.
“The war has been going on for only three weeks and it is happening so fast I really didn’t have time to get to church committees and talk about the situation, so basically I preached on this and made the call, but people have the choice to do it or not, but I feel very strongly about it and have received a lot of comments since the sermon where people have said, ‘I see this is going to be hard, but I see the reason for it. We need to do this.’”
Schumacher expressed Lent is the season for Christians to do a gut-check with God. “We ask ourselves if we are doing all we can to live out the will of God for love, justice, and peace in the world. We follow Jesus on his journey to Jerusalem and certain death at the hands of the political, occupying power of Rome. Yet, we also know that through this trial, we resurrect with Christ on Easter morning. We know that resurrection doesn’t happen without death on the cross,” he said.
Schumacher said the whole world is now in a time of Lent. He said, “We are suffering with the millions of people of Ukraine. We wonder what we can do to help? Our church, Congregational United Church of Christ in Amery, has parishioners whose family members are flying to Poland to deliver bullet-proof vests to those fighting for their freedom in Ukraine. We ask ourselves, is there a way for us to stop the bullets for all… Ukrainian and Russian? How might we help stop this madness?”
He is in hopes that retail stores will help along the path as well. “I’m calling for all stores, both online and brick and mortar, to hold up a sign designating all goods and services coming from China, Russia, or countries under their sway. Give freedom loving people a simple way to choose between those products ruled by dictators and products created by people who love liberty,” said Schumacher.
In another plea Schumacher said, “Finally, we call all oil and gas corporations to help us in our Lenten journey by not gouging the people. The laws of supply and demand need to take a back seat as long as the people in Ukraine are experiencing the excruciating pain of loss, agony, and death.”
The church prayers also go out to the Russian soldiers. “There are kids being drafted who are 17, 18, 19-years old and they do not even know why they are there. I don’t want them to die. I don’t want their mothers to have to cry over their graves for this. It doesn’t make any sense,” said Schumacher.
The pastor realizes this is a big ask of people, but said, “It was the only peaceful way that I know little ‘ol Amery can make a statement and I believe it is crucial that a statement comes from a small town.”
He said for the past weeks he has been feeling frustrated and angry, while being left to wonder, “What in the world can we do?”
He said this is a people’s boycott, not the governments. He has called on the church and now he is calling on the community. Schumacher said, “We are talking about a sacrifice here.” He is in hopes that once this starts percolating and growing, it will make a difference.
He believes China is the best route for convincing Putin to pull back and stop this. Schumacher said, “It is the best shot we’ve got.”
He said, “We call on all people everywhere around the world, all nations, and creeds, to join us in our People’s Boycott of Vlad and Xi for Lent. Act as if the future of our world depends upon it… because I believe it does. As Christians, we know that if we want to rise with Christ, we must be willing to take up our cross and join Christ, sacrificing for God’s love, justice, and peace. May it be so.”
