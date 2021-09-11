The September 11, 2001 attacks immediately made changes to the world, leaving an impact the people in it, including the 2,848 who made up the city of Amery. Although two decades have passed, there are still lingering effects of the devastating terrorist attacks, which have not dissipated.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) was created 11 days after the attacks.
The DHS oversees national strategy and national security. It was created to protect the country against another wide-scale terrorist attack and by 2002, the office achieved Cabinet-level department status because of the Homeland Security Act passed by Congress.
This department is responsible for anti-terrorism tasks, as well as national security and disaster prevention. It has grown exponentially since its creation, becoming the third-largest federal cabinet department.
Just prior to the September 11 attacks, meetings were taking place at Polk County’s Government Center between county employees, then Emergency Management Coordinator, Richard Fabrinni and then Sheriff, Ann Hrychuck.
The meetings continued after 9/11 to “Let employees know that plans exist and to deal with the events in New York and the impact on all of us, “Hrychuck said in a media meeting, and reported in the September 18, 2020 Amery Free Press.
During the meeting the Sheriff reminded that price gouging that had been seen in gasoline prices after the attacks was indeed illegal and should be reported.
She said there had been in increase in calls to the Sheriff’s Department, in part because of the especially difficult time the attacks had caused for those with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Before 9/11, extensive security checks at airports did not exist. That is because before November 2001, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) didn’t exist. The TSA was created as a direct result of the 9/11 attacks, and the tight security measures haven’t let up in the almost 20 years since its conception.
You can no longer kiss goodbye your loved ones right as they enter the skybridge to a plane and welcome them home with a hug directly at the gate.
Cabin doors on airplanes are also now protected to keep pilots safe, and the screening process has increased in scrutiny and size.
New technology has evolved to make it even easier for airport security officials to find restricted materials and advanced screening methods and background checks have expedited travel for those willing to submit.
Before 9/11, many news organizations were cutting down on reporting international news and foreign reporting. It seemed after the attacks, more stations devoted more time to news from around the world.
Also following the attacks, David Westin, then-ABC News president ordered that the network not show the plane hitting the second tower too many times as to not "disturb" viewers, especially children, something that was not commonplace at the time. "People can become too immersed in it and I've been particularly concerned about children," he said, according to the AP. "All of us need to be concerned about children and how they can process it."
In local news, a week after the attacks Palmer Sondreal wrote about the attacks in his weekly column. “Are there any words left unsaid in the wake of the horrific tragedy that struck our nation the past week? I don’t think so, but it still remains my prerogative to express my humble opinion about the unbelievable assault upon our way of life.’
“First, it is impossible to adequately convey the deep pain and anguish that I feel for the innocent victims of our way of life.’
“Secondly, it is beyond my ability to explain why a loving God would permit such a heinous act.’
“Thirdly, if we dwell on the horror, we will fulfill the mission that was designed to destroy our nation and the freedoms that we have taken for granted for many generations.”
Before 9/11, many hadn’t heard about a "War on Terror," but in the days, weeks, and months following the attacks, that phrase become common, along with some other phrases. As Ranker noted, "Never forget," "Homeland Security," "The Axis of Evil," and "Terror Alert" were all phrases that directly stemmed from 9/11.
Until recently, the United States had a continued military presence in Afghanistan. Shortly after the attacks, the United States, under President George W. Bush, began bombing Afghanistan in October 2001 as the Taliban-run government refused to give up suspected terrorist leader Osama Bin Laden.
By November, a number of countries, including the US and the UK had formed the Northern Alliance and had taken control of the capital Kabul. Until last week, the US still had troops stationed in the country working to help the government rebuild itself and stabilize.
The Armed forces reported an increase in enlistments following the attack.
Amery resident Joe Vierkandt, who was stationed in Iraq after 9/11 said, “When I reflect on 9/11/01, I have told others that I was vengeful and wanted to take the fight to the enemy. I welcomed the fight.”
He said now with 20 years of maturity, experience and knowledge, he was probably ashamed or could not comprehend the truth. The thoughts and feelings of anger were most likely a defense mechanism to suppress his emotions.
He said, “I did not want to empathize with those in the towers. What would be going through your mind if you decided to jump from the towers instead of burning alive? The toll was unimaginable. The families destroyed. The Mothers’ aching screams of loss. The poor children. Are you prepared for death?”
Vierkandt felt a sense to do more, a deepened conviction to protect. He was already serving in the Army Nation Guard during 9/11. “It changed every soldier’s path. My generation’s war on terrorism began. I applied and was chosen for a Scout/Sniper platoon. I attended Army Sniper School, passed and was deployed to Iraq,” he said.
His initial thoughts were that they were sent to defend the United States of America. “With time and learning from experiences of war, I grew a sense to protect Iraqis who were being murdered in definitions of genocide. The enemy would slaughter and torture those who attempted to adopt the ideals of a democracy and freedom. Freedom. Freedom is an inalienable right that is inherently given being born an American that others would fight and die for,” said Vierkandt.
He said, “It will be 20 years since that horrific day that changed the world. I have remorse for those who died and lost. I am unwilling to allow a victim’s mentality be the only thoughts as the bell tolls during the 9-11 ceremony. A victor’s mentality gives thanks and praise to the heroes who went running into the cockpit of flight 93, into the World Trade Towers and Pentagon and later into battle in Afghanistan and Iraq.”
Vierkandt said he can imagine there is another generation questioning their service. “I have so many questions of leadership. Could I have done more? Could we have done more? I hope and pray for our soldiers to find peace and understanding. I pray for the warriors who died heroically trying to save others in Afghanistan. I realize that I again house a feeling of anger seeing our Nation’s children die. Maybe I still welcome that fight,” he said.
Vierkandt said, “We are only the home of the free because of the brave. Thank you to all who serve honorably, and God bless America.”
There seemed to be an increase in patriotism following the attacks. Many Americans expressed how they felt there was an increase in pride in their country following a shared horrific experience.
"We tracked patriotism, spirituality and religion, and giving to charities and volunteerism right after 9/11," Cary Silvers, NOP World vice president of consumer trends, told NBC News in 2005. "All three popped up. Within about nine months, volunteering was down and so was religion, but what has stayed with us is patriotism, and it's obviously fueled by a couple of things. The shift point was 9/11."
Even the younger generation was moved to a point of patriotism that hadn’t been seen in some time. Shortly after the 9/11 attacks, then Amery High School Senior, Todd Alan Hammer, wrote the following Letter to the Editor with words that can still ring true:
“On Sept. 11, 2001, life as America knew it, changed forever, in the span of a mere two hours. The citizens of this country, glued to TV sets, struggles in desperation for a reason, some sort of reassurance that did not come. The only word to describe the feelings; watching the smoke snake from the twin towers of the World Trade Center, was shock-absolute horror.’
“The older generations of this country still remember the day, nearly 40 years ago, when President Kennedy was shot and killed in the streets of Dallas. People still recall where they were when they first heard the tragic report and speaking of it still brings some to tears. The same can be said of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, where 2400 American men and women lost their lives on Dec. 7, 1941.’
“Just as we overcame the assassination of President Kennedy and the bombing of Pearl Harbor, we will overcome this. These terrorists may have struck a deafening blow to our country, but America will stand resolved. America is its people and as long as we stand, so does America.”
