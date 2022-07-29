Dick Waterman of Waterman’s Sanitation met with city council members to chat about fuel increases and the future of recycling.
“Fuel has been going up for a year. I was hoping it would come back down, but it did not. I can’t eat it anymore. I’m asking for $4.00 a month,” said Waterman.
He shared he is going to visit 11 municipalities that are all the same price and that he has been to seven of them already.
There has not been an increase in waste costs since June 2019.
The city is currently in a 10-year contract with Waterman’s, which initially included recycling services. Changes at the Polk County recycling Center saw door to door recycling pick-up by Waterman’s come to a halt. Residents now bring recycling to the blue receptacles located near the Cattail Trail head.
Waterman told the council that once the county makes further recycling decisions, he and the city should revisit their recycling discussion. “If you want it picked up at the curb, let’s talk about it. I can do that,” said Waterman.
He did warn that if they choose to have recycling carts, they do take 24 months to come in after ordering.
Council member Eric Elkin said these discussions are where a recycling committee would come in handy. Mayor Chad Leonard said he was hoping to have five people to appoint to such committee in August.
Council member Sarah Flanum said, “I am of the opinion that Waterman’s Sanitation has done us a lot of good.”
She said she has inquired about waste pick-up costs in other areas and she believes not using Waterman’s would not be in the best interests of residents. She said research in the Hudson and New Richmond areas saw waste pick-up being significantly more expensive. She also said, “The service that we have right now is top notch.”
Council member Mykaela Thompson said with the cost of gas she did not find it out of line to re-evaluate the costs of things.
Flanum said having as ten-year contract is not feasible in the future for anything as you should look at costs on a more regular basis.
It was determined Waterman and City Administrator Patty Bjorklund will review the contract and make discussed changes.
