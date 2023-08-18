To be chosen as an Outstanding Volunteer by the Lake Waopgasset/Bear Trap Lake Improvement Association is no small feat as it takes many hard working hands to keep those lakes the dynamic duo. The Association has announced this fall, Marty Noonan will be the latest well deserving award recipient.
The Association is one of the oldest. According to the August 24, 1911 Amery Free Press,
"Early last week a call was sent out to property owners around Wapagasset (or Sucker) Lake to meet on Saturday last at 3 p.m. at Unity settlement on Guanella's Bluff for the purpose, if deemed best, of organizing a Lake Improvement Association. In answer to this call eighteen to twenty residents about the lake came together. Much interest and enthusiasm was manifest. It was heartily and unanimously resolved to organize such an Association.
“A constitution and by-laws were adopted and officers, including an executive committee, were chosen. The object of the Association was defined to be to foster local interest and pride in the lake, local and popular interest in its attractions and to enhance its beauty and usefulness as far as possible.
“A mid-summer meeting is to be held annually, to which the women are to be invited, lunch served and the interests of the lake fully discussed.”
The officers elected were:
President - James Wallace
Vice President - A.S. Jerdee
Secretary and Treasurer - Perry S. Jerdee
Although many things have changed for the Association, many things have stayed the same, including the passion to protect the lake.
According to their website, the purpose of the association is to protect and promote the improvement of the lakes and their surroundings for the current and future benefit of recreational users, the general public, riparian and adjacent watershed landowners and residents. Also, to provide a forum for public expression on lake and watershed issues, to enhance water quality, fishery, recreational use, social activities, public safety and related education/communications.
Outstanding Volunteer Awards have been given since 1999, when a formal recognition program to recognize outstanding volunteer service and contributions was established. The first honored was Phyllis Grimm. In 2000 Wally Christenson and Mary Hafner, in 2001 Joyle Anderson and Don Wegner, in 2002 Leo Mahoney and Ed O’Neil, in 2003 Helen Beltmann and Frank Fitzpatrick and Ray & Mary Lou Stanley, in 2004 Harold Carver and Bob & Edna Jones and ?Dodie (Winchester) Scholz, in 2005 Jacqueline Metcalf and Jerry & Gail Tessman, in 2006 Karen Ohm and John Kugler, in 2007 Mort & Kathy Mortensen and Larry Karlson and C. Ed Myers, in 2008 Fred Pugh and Shirley Hanson and Shirley Turek, in 2009 Clarence DeLawyer and Rick Bazille & Martha Funke, in 2010 Ed Gillickson and Dave Erspamer and Thomas H. Berreman, in 2011 59 Pioneers were recognized for service prior to 1980 as part of a 100th Anniversary Celebration, in 2012 there was no inductee, in 2013 Dave Nelson and Bob Whitman, in 2014 Merl Gust and Mark Tryggestad, in 2015 there was no inductee, in 2016 Joe & Vicki Ziglinski and Peter Seidl, in 2017 there was no inductee, in 2018 Bob Gagner and Paul Halverson, in 2019 Mark Jacobson and Lee Rickard, in 2020 Barry Eklund and John Mahoney, in 2021 Doug Drake and in 2022 Jim Andersen and JoAnn Hallquist.
2023’s Award winner Marty Noonanwas born in Long Beach, California in 1946. He grew up in Downey, CA. and graduated in 1964. After college graduation, Noonan entered the US Air Force and was commissioned a 2nd Lt. In 1970 he was awarded AF pilot wings at Reese AFB, TX and volunteered to fly AC-119G “Shadow” Gunships with the 17th Special Opeerations Squadron, Saigon, Vietnam from August 1970 to August 1971. He flew 206 combat missions in Vietnam and Cambodia, receiving many awards. He spent 11 more years in the Air Force and afterwards worked as a pilot for Continental Airlines for 29 years, then Jet airways for a few years and finally Boeing Korea training Korean Airline pilots in the B-777 flight simulator in Incheon South Korea.
He has been married to his wife Sandy for 47 years, they have two adult children, Ryan and Kelly.
The Noonans bought their vacation home on Bear Trap in Amery in August 2001. After retirement, they became full time residents, with a winter home in Long Beach, California. Marty volunteered as a Association Trustee in late 2013 for the Ragna’s Addition on Wapogasset. He was elected President of the Association in 2016 and served for eight summers. He remains a Trustee and will serve as Past-President for the 2024-25 term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.