If you have never checked out Wanderoos for the Fourth of July, you have been missing out. Some may ask, “Wander WHO?” But locals know the unincorporated community of Wanderoos well known for its softball field, has been offering up loads of family Independence Day fun for over five decades.
55 years ago, a committee of Wanderoos residents decided to start a family day in their little town to celebrate July 4th. As people recall, the first parade was pretty small. Three floats and some area children dressed up for the occasion.
The very first Little Miss Wanderoos in 1967 was Marla Olson, daughter of Wayne and Lenora Olson. The Valley Boys were the first band to play for the dance that year.
Other popular acts throughout the years included Jim Armstrong, Stampede and Haywire.
The first Grand Marshal on record was Arthur Martinson in 1971.
In 1984, Senior Citizen Royalty was started with Ernie Foss and his wife Alma.
Many things have changed over the years. The Enterprise Bar is now U.W. Wanderoos and a parade of three floats, now has countless entries from year to year. The celebration has grown, with a BBQ Chicken Dinner that is well known far beyond Wanderoos. Other activities include music, dancing, ball games, horseshoes, games for kids and of course fireworks.
A 25th Anniversary book about the Wanderoos 4th of July celebration was put together in 1992 by Sue Olson, Bev Olson and Sam Bottolfson. Included were the following trivia questions:
1. What year did we start working on the ball park?
2. What date and year did we put up the lights on the ball park?
3. Has the 4th of July celebration ever been rained out?
4. What three “Old Tymers” teams played at the celebration for years?
5. When was the Enterprise Bar Grand Opening?
6. When and where did the Wanderoos Community Club have their mortgage burning?
7. When did the tornado go through Wanderoos?
8. When and where did the Wanderoos Area Lion’s Club have their Charter Night?
9. When did the Camp Courage Wagon Train come through Wanderoos?
10. When did the Wanderoos Cheese Factory burn?
11. When did we pour the cement slab at the ball park?
12. When and who put in the first black top at the ball park?
13. When were the flush bathrooms put in at the ball park?
14. When was the ball park bought and paid for by the Taylor family?
15. Would there be any one “crazy” enough to do another book like this one after the next twenty-five years?
The answers to these questions can be found on page 21.
This year’s 55th Wanderoos Indepence Day Celebration will take place Saturday, July, 2. It will kick off at 8 a.m. with the 5K run/walk. Registration can be found at www.wanderoos.org, followed by a kiddie parade at 10:45 am and the Grand Parade at 11:00 am. The beloved sawdust pile will take place after the parade. Chicken dinners will be available with beans, potato salad, dinner rolls, milk and coffee. Pork sandwiches, brats and hotdogs will also be available.
A family friendly kickball game starts at 12:30 p.m. and a Bean Bag tourney begins at 3 p.m. with registration a half hour prior.
Food and refreshments are sold on the grounds and fireworks will be at dusk.
Live music from Allyson Dyg will run from 1-4 p.m. and County Line plays from 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
