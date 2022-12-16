You would be hard pressed to find a community who doesn’t feel they have downtown spaces that could use some improvement. The biggest obstacle is usually funding. The City of Amery is hoping an economic development grant will help them get over the financing hurdle.
The city is moving forward with applying for the Wisconsin. Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Vibrant Spaces Grant.
Applications are due at the end of January and could possibly provide the city with $50,000 to put toward projects. It is estimated 15 grants will be awarded next May.
According to WEDC, “The new Vibrant Spaces Grant, a pilot program within the Community Development Investment (CDI) Grant Program, is designed to assist with creating vibrant and engaging communities that make it easier to recruit and retain residents, sustain a robust labor force and enhance local quality of life. With the help of this grant, public gathering places will foster community connections and provide accessible locations for the programming and amenities local residents desire—with the additional benefit of boosting foot traffic for area businesses.”
Grants in amounts from $25,000 to $50,000 are available to help local communities develop and enhance public spaces. The application must come from the municipality, and only one application per municipality will be considered. Applicants must agree to provide a 1:1 match of the grant amount.
The WEDC said competitive projects will:
Incorporate multiple improvements within or associated with one public space
Demonstrate community engagement and support via a community document/plan and/or via letters of support from public, private and civic partners
Be ready to begin construction during 2023
Increase the number and type of audiences using the space
Create visible and lasting transformations that foster public activity
Applications will be evaluated based on criteria including:
Creation of visible and pedestrian-oriented public space
Potential of the space to attract multiple user groups and activities
Impact of the project on the community, the district and nearby businesses
Demonstrated community support for the project (e.g., multiple funding partners, civic organization participation)
Ability of the project to be started in 2023
Resolutions 05-0222 and 06-2022 see Amery applying for monies under the WEDC program for the purpose of improving downtown spaces. The city has identified the need for these improvements as well as discussed, the benefits to be gained by completing them. The Amery City Council has also committed $50,000 as matching funds for the WEDC Vibrant Spaces Grant.
Possibilities the money may go toward are downtown kiosks and a way finding program. The money can also help pay for new bathrooms which will be placed at Michael Park.
City Council member Eric Elkin asked if the ARPA funds they have spoken for will be a part of the bathroom money as well and City Administrator Patty Bjorklund said they would.
Bjorklund said there are many extra costs associated with the bathrooms, outside of the prefab building itself; costs having to do with plumbing. “This will help towards that,” she said.
Mayor Chad Leonard said, “This is an exciting opportunity for the Arts, Parks and Recs (committee) to help spend some of that money.”
