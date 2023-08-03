Stower-Trail-Sign-WEB.jpg

Duct tape covers portions of the usage sign listing snowmobiles and equestrians at the trail head of the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail.

When the snow flies this winter, you should not hear the roar of motorized sleds jetting through the powder of the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail. Not after St. Croix County Branch II (Acting Polk County Circuit Court) Judge Edward Vlack ruled the trail would no longer see snowmobiles or horses.

In 2021 lawsuits were filed against the Wisconsin DNR and Polk County regarding the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail.

