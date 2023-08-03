When the snow flies this winter, you should not hear the roar of motorized sleds jetting through the powder of the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail. Not after St. Croix County Branch II (Acting Polk County Circuit Court) Judge Edward Vlack ruled the trail would no longer see snowmobiles or horses.
In 2021 lawsuits were filed against the Wisconsin DNR and Polk County regarding the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail.
Plaintiffs named in the case were Friends of the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail, Inc., James Judkins and Denise Kaye.
The court filing said, “After the trail was acquired, a master plan was prepared for the trail in 2004 to ‘represent the strategy of Polk County as well as various trail advocates and user groups and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources…for the development, operation and maintenance’ of the trail.” The plan provided for nonmotorized and motorized uses on separate trail treads and stated the DNR would prepare an environmental review related to the plan.
The attorneys of the plaintiffs argue the county board did not keep within its jurisdiction when it approved Resolution 02-21 and the plan. The Master Operating Agreement (MOU) required the County to coordinate and prepare the plan within two years of March 22, 2018, the date the cooperative easement was conveyed. The plaintiffs argue the county did not do so and lacked authority to prepare the plan outside of the two-year window. According to the plaintiffs, the county additionally lacked authority to conduct planning for the trail because that duty is reserved to the DNR under Wisconsin law. The filing states “the role of political subdivisions like counties is to develop land use plans that preserve rights of way for future trails and to ‘participate in’ DNR planning.”
The plaintiffs’ attorneys also argue the county exercised its will and not its judgment and did not base its decision on evidence that reasonably supported approving Resolution 02-21 and the masterplan. “The county approved a plan that is by its own admission is ‘low’ for safety, presents multiple safety risks and will not attract the very users it is intended to accommodate, like equestrians,” the filing states.
The filing also says the county board “failed to follow its own rules in Ordinance 13-20, because Resolution 02-21 lacked a fiscal estimate, despite the plan anticipating future costs like building the rustic winter trail and ski trails, installing signage, and new facilities for snowmobile users and equestrians.”
In March 2021 Judge Vlack said, “I am not emotionally involved.” The judge said he jogs, snowmobiles and rides ATVs occasionally.
Brook Waalen, spokesperson for Friends of the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail said, “The Friends feel Judge Vlack’s decision to remove snowmobiles and horses from the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail (Stower) is the best possible outcome for the trail at this time. It reestablishes long-standing trail uses and provides a better balance of trail opportunities for citizens and visitors to Polk County.”
What takes place on the trail was only one part of the lawsuit. The other concerned agency actions, including cooperative state trail planning, are subject to the Wisconsin Environmental Policy Act (WEPA) and cooperative state trail planning requires an environmental review that provides sufficient information to establish an environmental impact statement is not required with public disclosure.
Any agency actions that are not listed as minor actions, integrated analysis actions, or prior compliance actions require preparation of an environmental impact statement.
According to Vlack, “Friends had failed to establish that it was within the zone of interests protected by WEPA,” thus an Amended Petition for Judicial review is dismissed.
In his 268-page decision Judge Vlack said, “The public will be displaced and that is harm,” he went on, “The approval of the Stower Seven Lakes Trail Master Plan is reversed, and the matter is remanded to Polk County for further proceedings in light of this Court’s Decision and Order.”
He reversed the County’s decision thereby prohibiting snowmobiles and horses from the trail.
In a press release the Friends group said, “Crowding incompatible trail uses on a narrow trail is universally understood as unsafe and undesirable. Hikers don’t want to breathe dust from off-road vehicles and ATVers generally don’t want to slow down to pass hikers. Skiers don’t want to be close to fast-moving snowmobilers who wear full-face helmets for their own safety. Even horseback riders avoid bicycle trails because bikes are prone to spooking horses.
Polk County boasts 400 miles of snowmobile trails; one runs parallel and within sight of the Stower. There are well over 1,000 miles of ATV/UTV routes and trails in the County. There are 40 miles of exceptional horse trails at Wisconsin’s premier equestrian park at the Trade River Equestrian Campground. All of these activities are allowed on the Cattail (18mi) which is simply an extension of the Stower (13mi). It’s hard to see any reason to add snowmobiles and horses to the Stower. The court seems to agree.”
Snowmobiler Doug Johnson is someone who does not agree. “25 years ago, the tracks were removed from the railroad grade now known as the Stower. The snowmobile community has worked very hard over those years to bring those 14 miles into our County and State snowmobile trail system. Several Master Plans have been developed (as required by the DNR) with public participation. Those plans received approval from the Polk County Board of Supervisors and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. They planned for shared uses which included snowmobiles in the wintertime.
“Every time it looked as though we could open the trail to snowmobilers, lawsuits were filed by the anti-motorized community to prevent that from happening. The snowmobile community has invested much time and money in developing this as a trail that everyone could use. We see the anti- motorized group as taking advantage of us at every turn. Just the same, we remain willing to work towards maintaining the Stower as a shared use trail. We have always brought an army of volunteers, equipment, and guaranteed maintenance dollars to the table,” said Johnson.
He shared snowmobilers statewide have been following the saga of the Amery to Dresser (Stower Seven Lakes) State Trail since the beginning. Johnson said, “Words cannot express the level of disappointment brought on by this latest judgement.”
The Amery Free Press reached out to Judge Vlack for comment who, “Has declined a comment regarding his decision in the Stower Trail matter.”
The Amery Free Press also asked Malia Malone, Polk County’s Corporation Counsel if the County would like to comment on the decision or if they plan to appeal? Malone responded, “I am not able to give a comment on behalf of the County yet.”
Waalen said, “The Friends feel good about moving forward. Friends maintained the trail year-round for a little over 10 years with no taxpayer-funded maintenance assistance. DNR staff (such as ex-Parks and Trails Director Ben Berghey) referred to the Stower as the best maintained State Trail in Wisconsin throughout that time. All State Trail Pass Revenue that was, and still is, collected by the Friends has been transferred to Polk County. So, when the Friends and the broader community were directly involved in trail maintenance the trail was in exemplary condition and the County actually made money. Hopefully the County will see the wisdom in working with the Friends again. The Friends are ready.”
