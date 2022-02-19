Polk County District 1 Supervisor Brad Olson spoke with the County’s Executive Committee about a resolution coming the Polk County Board of Supervisors at their February meeting concerning ambulance and fire protection.
Olson said, “I saw the Governor one day say ‘Hey we have all this money let’s give everyone in the state $150 back’ I think that sounds nice and all, but where does $150 go?”
Olson said he sits on both an ambulance board and a fire board. “Rural ambulance and rural fire departments in this state are in dire need of finances,” he said.
He said the resolution he is bringing to the Polk County Board of Supervisors is a lobbying resolution. “Is it going to matter if Polk County passes it? No, not really, but the goal here is to get other counties to pass it. I have talked to other towns and associations. We can get some counties to pass it, back it and push it forward. Realistically what rural EMS needs is for people to write letters to their state legislature, the governor, everybody, saying we need funding, we need help. Every ambulance, every fire in rural Wisconsin needs help for the most part,” Olson said.
District 11 Supervisor Jay Luke replied to Olson saying, “This is an interesting resolution you have here, and the cause you are pursuing because we are at a time now where these services are becoming strained-not only for financing, but for participation as these are volunteer services. Financing of course will enhance any possibility of increasing the enthusiasm necessary in those types of programs.
Luke said, “We are getting more calls in some of the more populated areas. We had three calls for emergency services in the Amery area and we had no first responder.”
Olson said, “If you do not sit on one of these boards, it is hard to understand the need that there is. A lot of it is simply man power. I have some people behind it on the fire and ambulance side who are willing to send it to fire and ambulance associations around the state to get their counties on. Will it do any good? I don’t know, but all you can do is try.”
Luke responded, “What it will do is bring attention to some serious problems out there. Services you have had in the past, you are expecting to have in the future. Emergency services are one of our main issues. These programs are not going to be strictly volunteer, we are going to have to start paying for services pretty quick out of our pockets; full-time people. We are going to need facilities and equipment and funding. At least we are showing the public there is a problem.”
