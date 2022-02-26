UniverCity is working with the City of Stoughton, Outagamie, Columbia and Polk counties; Town of Germantown and a unique collaboration that includes the City of Sun Prairie, towns of Deerfi eld and Cottage Grove and the Friends of Koshkonong Creek. Now in its seventh year, University of Wisconsin- Madison’s UniverCity Year program is working with six communities stretching from the neighboring City of Stoughton to Polk County in northwest Wisconsin. UniverCity Year (UCY) is the hallmark program of UniverCity Alliance–an initiative that connects local governments across Wisconsin with resources at the university. Through the three-year UCY program, students and faculty work with communities to work toward locally-identifi ed goals. From planning specifi c projects to grappling with overarching trends, UniverCity connects communities with university resources to solve challenges spanning a variety of topics. For example, the City of Stoughton is working toward expanding Wisconsin's fi rst FabLab–an MIT-developed program that engages grade-school students in experiential learning–into a community- based innovation center in an effort to resolve workforce shortages. “We have some fascinating projects to explore, focused on experiential learning and the idea of working with UW-Madison classes to provide direct experience opportunities to students is almost poetic,” said Gary Becker of GWB Professional Services, who is Stoughton's planning and economic development consultant. Meanwhile, the Town of Germantown in Juneau County experienced a 12 percent growth in population, according to the 2020 Census, and wants to strategically plan for emergency services, highway development and other public services. “I am hopeful that some of the course material from university classes that focus on community development can provide some answers, guidelines or more information,” Supervisor Ray Feldman said. In Polk County, leaders want to develop a unique identity and brand for the area that includes a logo, mission and vision statement, and community engagement tools. “While we have the drive and intent to develop the identity and brand, we do not have the in-house marketing and development expertise to accomplish this goal,” General Government Director and Deputy County Administrator Chad Roberts said. “This program provides a unique opportunity for us to partner with UW-Madison in a cost-effective manner to develop this brand.” Launched in 2016, UniverCity Year has already worked with 14 communities across the state. The program embodies the heart of the Wisconsin Idea, facilitating engagement between UW-Madison and Wisconsin communities to solve challenges facing local governments. “We continue to see communities across Wisconsin eager to work with UW-Madison on addressing their most pressing challenges. This is a clear sign of the public value of UW-Madison to the entire state,” UniverCity Alliance Managing Director Gavin Luter said. “I also see it as a clear win for our students because they will be learning from residents, practitioners and community leaders about lessons that aren’t always written down in textbooks.” In addition to Stoughton, the Town of Germantown and Polk County, UniverCity is working with Outagamie and Columbia counties. Also, in a unique collaboration, UniverCity is partnering with the City of Sun Prairie, the towns of Deerfi eld and Cottage Grove, and the Friends of Koshkonong Creek to study and recommend upgrades to the creek. Dave Muehl, owner and operator of Badger Farms event venue, sees value in working with UW-Madison students instead of a typical engineering fi rm and believes they will have the creativity to ensure Koshkonong Creek becomes a valuable asset to the community. “Our hope is that the suggested improvements to the creek are cost effective, stand the test of time and improve the overall environment while reducing fl ood potential for the affected landowners,” Muehl said. For the partnering communities, UniverCity Alliance can be an additional asset to meet goals during a time of limited resources. “Everyone is stretched thin these days. The Univer- City Alliance program allows us to move forward on key project items with professors and students,” said Cheryl Fahrner, executive director of the Columbia County Economic Development Corporation. Similarly, Kara Homan, Outagamie County’s director of Development and Land Services, said the county has limited resources to address a range of issues, like affordable housing, childcare, resiliency and sustainability, that the pandemic exacerbated. Homan said she’s excited by the “the ability to embrace the Wisconsin Idea, and leverage the assets of the university system, its students, and partner with them to make a difference and move our county forward.” After the projects are identifi ed, UniverCity Year staff will match them with faculty members who are interested in incorporating the projects into their coursework. UniverCity Year also provides support to participating faculty by facilitating meetings with the community and providing funding opportunities. Students will present their recommendations to the community for consideration once they are complete, however, the partnership does not end there. UniverCity Year staff will continue working with the communities to evaluate the feasibility of student recommendation, improvement projects and report on outcomes. “The resources of the University of Wisconsin are immense; however the greatest resource is simply connecting people with interest, knowledge, experience and skills in a topic or problem and allowing them to collaborate with the community to explore problems and ideas,” said Stoughton’s Gary Becker.
UniverCity Year program to partner with six communities in 2022, including Polk County
Latest News
- UniverCity Year program to partner with six communities in 2022, including Polk County
- Clear Lake girls hoops end regular season with seven straight wins
- Clear Lake boys hoops take first place in conference
- PTAG Chair requests pause on Stower Trail parking lot
- Amery defeats Webster to earn third win
- Galkowski’s performance carries Somerset over Amery
- Clear Lake wrestling sends three to state
- The future of Soldier’s Field
Most Popular
Articles
- The future of Soldier’s Field
- Rodney L. Wycoff
- Marty Rimestad art show coming to Our Savior’s
- From the desk of the Editor: Here’s to more small town Saturday nights
- Lights, camera, the Amery Theater is almost back in action
- PTAG Chair requests pause on Stower Trail parking lot
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: February 22, 2022
- Amery has four sectional champions, advancing nine wrestlers to state
- Amery welcomes new library director
- Boys hockey starts playoffs on strong note
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 28
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 3
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.