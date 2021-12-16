The annual Red Kettle Campaign is the single most important fundraiser of the calendar year for The Polk County Salvation Army. The funds raised through the campaign help to support those in need for utility, rent, transportation and emergency lodging assistance.
The organization is reporting that despite continuing demand for emergency services, the kettle campaign is well below the amount needed to serve those in need. The goal for Polk County is to raise $96,000 by January 1, 2022. Currently $25,998 has been raised with 2 weeks remaining in the annual campaign.
Due to ongoing COVID issues, volunteer bell ringers are still in short supply. First time and returning ringers are encouraged to sign up to ring by going to www.registertoring.com or by calling 715-529-1283. Donors can also go to SAPolk.org to contribute to the 2021 Polk County Salvation Army Virtual Red Kettle.
The organization is also accepting financial donations at: Polk County Salvation Army, PO Box 129, Clear Lake, Wisconsin 54005
For more Information on how the organization is serving in Polk County visit their Facebook Page at The Salvation Army of Polk County. Phone inquiries are directed to 715-263-2900.
