By Greg Marsten – Editor Burnett County Sentinel
The St. Croix Chippewa Tribe and Governor Tony Evers signed an amended compact agreement on Monday, Dec. 20, allowing St. Croix operated casinos and their affiliate locations to offer event wagering on sports and non-sports events.
The action is awaiting only the final approval of a U.S. Department of Interior, which will undergo a 45-day review, which is expected to be approved - then allowing the St. Croix Tribe to begin sports gaming operations at the Turtle Lake Casino, to start, with others to follow.
Gov. Evers met with Tribal Leaders and the St. Croix Tribal Council in Danbury at a ceremony that began with Anishinaabe prayers, songs and comments, culminating with Tribal Chair William Reynolds and Gov. Evers signing the final amended compact, allowing the tribe to operate a sports gaming book - only the second in the state.
“It is a giant step forward,” Chairman Reynolds said, noting how the sports gaming proceeds will help more than just the tribal communities. “It affects all the communities in our areas and gets revenue into the county.”
Gov. Evers and St. Croix Tribal elders met prior to the compact signing, as he received a sneak peak into the future Danbury sports gaming room(s), long before the public or press are able to see it or make a wager.
“This is a historic, historic compact to allow sports betting on Tribal lands… and it opens the doors to opportunities for the Tribe and for all of Western Wisconsin,” Evers exclaimed.
According to Tribal Intergovernmental Liaison Mike Decorah, the sport gaming plan has been in the works for some time, and will allow for a unique sports betting opportunity as they will be the only such sports booking allowed in the region, and as noted, only the second such offering in the state, after the Oneida Nation began sport gaming at several eastern Wisconsin casinos, near Green Bay. That came about after a 2018 state challenge that ended in the high courts.
“We want to thank the Oneida Nation for blazing the trail for sport wagering,” Decorah said at the amended compact signing. “They’ve opened the trail, that we hope to widen a little bit further!”
The sports gaming operation will allow wagering on professional sports events ranging from the Major League Baseball, the NBA and NFL, sports drafts and other professional events, although wagering on high school or college sports, as wells things like elections, will not be allowed.
Tribal Chair William Reynolds was joined by Vice-Chair Thomas Fowler, Secretary/Treasurer Rick Benjamin, Representative Conrad St. John and Representative Georgia Cobenais for the tours and were joined on the dais with several administrators and managers at the current operations in Turtle Lake, Danbury and Hertel, as well other commercial ventures.
“This will affect all the recreation in our area,” Reynolds said with a nod. “I think it’s very exciting … and we’ve got a few other things on the back burner – but one thing at a time!”
Tribal officials praised the work of the governor and his staff to bring the sports gaming operation to fruition, noting his solemn respect for the tribe’s sovereignty.
“We are greatly appreciative of the partnership Governor Evers has provided to the tribes and we look forward to continuing this government-to-government relationship. Miigwetch(thank you)!”
While many details are still waiting until the final federal approval, the likely economic impact was noted several times over.
“Event wagering will bring new opportunities for employment and revenue growth to the Tribe and provide a welcome boost to our recovering tourism and entertainment industries,” Gov. Evers stated, exclaiming with Reynolds after the signing. “Its’ a down deal!”
According to the Governor’s office, the compact amendment follows months of negotiations between the St. Croix Chippewa and the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s (DOA) Division of Gaming. The final compact amendment was voted on and approved by the St. Croix Tribal Council on Nov. 30.
The compact amendment also allows for remote event wagering, as long as it originates on land owned by the Tribe or held in trust for the Tribe by the federal government that contains a commercial building owned or leased by the Tribe.
“There’s already billions of dollars spent (on sports wagering) and even more that we don’t know about,” Decorah said, noting that the expansion opportunities are vast. Tribal members also thanked many past and current people behind the scenes who helped bring the sports gaming to where it is today. “There’s a lot of people who can’t be here today or are gone - people who were here at the start … and many others we need to thank.”
Among the noted guests was centenarian Tribal elder Jean Songetay, who also had a personal meeting with the Governor after the ceremony, and was noted for her educational efforts.
According to the St. Croix Tribe, their three casino complexes alone attract about 250,000 unique visitors annually, who in turn make almost 1.5 million separate visits each year and contribute millions of dollars to local economies, business partners and families. That figure does not include the other tribal enterprises located across Northwest Wisconsin, which include commercial and retail development, food, beverage and fuel sales, rentals, camping, lodging and much more.
The St. Croix Band of Ojibwe has reservation land in four counties of Northwest Wisconsin: Barron, Burnett, Polk and Douglas, totaling almost 4,700 acres.
Collectively, the Tribe is one of the largest employers in the region, with over 1,000 employees, almost half of them being women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.