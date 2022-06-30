Before crowning the new court at last weekend’s Clear Lake Heritage Days and grabbing their sash to make a dash into their futures, the 2021-22 Clear Lake royalty had a mission to honor a special person from the past.
In 1941 Mardelle (Tulgren) Anderson was instrumental in helping the Miss Clear Lake program get off to a start. A resident at Amery’s Golden Age Manor, she recently turned 100 and was crowned an honorary Miss Clear Lake.
Presenting Mardelle with a crown and sash were First Princess Bailey Alvermann, Second Princess Kelli Niles and Third Princess Zoe Duden.
“I love to make people smile. So being able to see the smile on her face when we presented her with the sash is something I will never forget. It truly was an honor to spend a couple hours with her, listening to her stories, hearing her sing to us and watching her dance,” said Duden.
According to the May 1, 1941 edition of the Clear Lake Star, Miss Annabelle Haynes, representing Johnson’s Tavern was named the very first Miss Clear Lake and was presented with a silver loving cup.
Miss Ethel Jones, representing Emily’s café won second place. Miss Shirley Goodspeed, representing the Clear Lake Star and Miss Margie Corron, representing the Clear Lake Beauty Shoppe, tied for third place and Wilma Church, representing Nilssen’s Cash Store placed fifth. There were 26 girls and all of the contestants received bouquets and large pictures of themselves.
Judges were Miss Eleanor Zillmer, Richard Vandeberg and Percy Peters, all of Baldwin.
The following is Mardell Tulgren-Anderson’s recollections of the event:
In 1941 Bernice Pittman asked Mardell to find some girls to run for the first Miss Clear Lake. She found Georgine Hallen, Rita Nordahl, Sylvia Johnson, Ruth Peterson, Dorothy Haynes and Annabelle Haynes.
Annabelle said, “I can’t run, I have nothing pretty to wear!” Mardell answered, “Wear a black skirt and a white blouse. It’s your looks that make you a winner.”
At that time Annabelle was a bartender in Reeve and was dating Mardelle’s brother, Evan Tulgren.
Annabelle won not only the title of Miss Clear Lake, but also the heart of Evan as they later married.
