By Nealy Corcoran
Located in Dresser, Wisconsin, Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation area consists of 24 trails, including three terrain parks. Established in 1950, Trollhaugen has been family owned and operated for three generations and is one of the longest-running snow sports resorts in the Midwest. In addition to offering ski and snowboard opportunities, Trollhaugen offers 10 lanes of snow tubing and adventure-themed events and activities in the Summer.
On Friday afternoon, I had the chance to talk with Marsha Hovey, Marketing Director at Trollhaugen. Marsha explained that she grew up in a ski area outside of New York City and has a background in action sports. Her husband is from the area which is how she found her way to Trollhaugen. This will be Marsha’s third year at the resort.
With the winter season upon us, I asked Marsha about how they navigated last season and what they expect for the season ahead. According to Hovey, “Last winter was the biggest year Trollhaugen has seen in 70 years. We expected to be busy, but we were blown away. Everyone came out to the slopes: veterans of the sport, first-timers and people that haven’t been out in 30 years. Every single day felt like Christmas.”
According to Hovey, “We recognize that we are rare section of business and that other businesses were impacted negatively by the pandemic and the restrictions that were in place. Wisconsin required face masks which allowed us to operate indoors and offer food and beverages. Last year we were learning and pivoting from week to week to keep our staff and visitors safe.”
As far as expectations for this year, Marsha says they anticipate being, “Equally busy but more traditional. We expect that weekdays will normalize. People are back at work and kids are back in school, so we don’t expect as many people or families coming out on a Tuesday afternoon. Our busy times will be more traditional. We see lots of activity on weekends, holidays and holiday weekends. With the Winter Olympics this year, industry wide ski resorts see an increase in people coming out to ski and snowboard.” Like much of the midwest, Trollhaugen relies on snowmaking to blanket the hills, although a little extra snowfall from Mother Nature is always appreciated. Snowmaking is set to begin this weekend
Following the unprecedented year, Trollhaugen embarked on a 3-Phase, multi-year Terrain Expansion project. The purpose of the project is to better service skiers and snowboarders of every ability level.
Expansion project
Phase 1 of the project started in the summer of 2021. During this phase, Trollhaugen removed a 1969 2-person single speed Hall chairlift and installed a new 4-person variable speed chairlift. Installation of the new chairlift was completed about a month ago. The next part of Phase 1 includes clearing of up to three new trails on the east side of the Summit Area and installation of a new snowmaking infrastructure to the expanded area. The goal is for the brand new 4-person chairlift opens to skiers & riders by middle of December.
In addition to the new expansion project – skiers, snowboarders and snow-tubers can participate in a variety of programs, events and activities offered at Trollhaugen.
Lessons and Programs
Trollhaugen Ski and Snowboard school is a recognized member of the Professional ski/snowboarders of America. The school uses the internationally acclaimed teaching model. This method is student-centered and allows the student to progress at their own pace.
Programs are intended for people to improve their skiing technique in a safe, fun, and friendly environment. Trollhaugen offers a variety of lessons for all ages, ability and interests: pre-school, Parent Assisted, Youth, Adult, Group and Private lessons are available. Programs are for beginners, intermediate and advanced skiers. Trollhaugen has a full-service ski & snowboard shop for those that need to tune up their gear or shop for new equipment.
Races and Training
Trollhaugen is hosting a Thanksgiving Race Camp. It is a 3-day event dedicated to slalom and giant slalom skiing. The race is designed to help improve skiing and racing techniques on the slopes and through the gates. Trollhaugen’s Race Academy is open to skiers 13 and older and is designed to help improve your skiing racing game, regardless of your current level.
People can also join one of Trollhaugen's development teams or competitive teams. Skiers and snowboarders train at Trollhaugen and compete throughout the metro area. Ski race teams are held on Saturdays and Sundays. Snowboard team is held on Sundays.
Late Night Fridays
Kick of your weekend with a “Late Night Friday.” A Trollhaugen tradition, the event is known for live music featuring phenomenal bands. Guests are invited to enjoy a night of skiing, snowboarding and “Wisconsin bar food.” All are welcome to warm their feet and fill their bellies at the legendary bar. Music is from 10pm until 1am and the slopes are open until 3am! On the calendar for the 2021-22 season are acts like: The Scalded Hounds, Elour and Myra & The Moonshiners.
Other Events
On December 18th Professional snowboarder Erik Leon hosts a fundraiser rail jam at Trollhaugen benefiting the Osceola Skatepark. On December 3rd Trollhaugen will hold the first ever terrain park built entirely by women from around the country. And on February 22nd Trollhaugen will host former/current Olympians that have called Trollhaugen home.
As I was listening to Marsha talk about Trollhaugen and the type of experience they offer, she describes the resort as a “place for competitive racing, but also the kind of place where you can bring your crock pot and hang out with family and friends. Everyone is welcome to enjoy slopes. But - Marsha made sure to say, “Plan ahead – tickets sell out fast!”
Lift Tickets, Rentals, Lessons, and Snowtubing Tickets can be purchased online.
Trollhaugen Outdoor recreation Area 2232 100th Ave. Dresser, WI 54009 (715) 755-2955 www.trollhaugen.com
