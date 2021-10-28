The Amery Community Club’s annual downtown Trick or Treating will taking place Saturday October 30, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. Prior to the Trick or Treating, a costume contest will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Danielson Stage in Michael Park. Judging catagories are ages 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Please maintain a safe distance, such as a brooms length, from others not in your immediate household.
Latest News
- Amery girls cross country clinch state berth
- Clear Lake volleyball wins regional title
- The School District of Amery wants to hear from the district taxpayers
- Trick or Treat at participating Amery businesses October 30
- Spooner/Shell Lake ends Warrior soccer season
- 30-year anniversary of Halloween blizzard and residents reflect on the frightful 1991 flurries
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: October 26, 2021
- Summons - Debbie Lysdahl
Most Popular
Articles
- 30-year anniversary of Halloween blizzard and residents reflect on the frightful 1991 flurries
- Wisconsin once had its own Navy
- DNR reminds Polk county residents of deer baiting/feeding bans
- One dead in Friday morning car crash
- Ribbon-cutting to celebrate new Keller Avenue
- Amery ends football season on a discouraging note
- Amy Marie Benson
- To the Editor: Polk County Board Can Do Something
- Summons - Debbie Lysdahl
- Trick or Treat at participating Amery businesses October 30
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 1
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.