Halloween

It was all treats during the 2020 downtown event.

The Amery Community Club’s annual downtown Trick or Treating will taking place Saturday October 30, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. Prior to the Trick or Treating, a costume contest will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Danielson Stage in Michael Park. Judging catagories are ages 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Please maintain a safe distance, such as a brooms length, from others not in your immediate household.

