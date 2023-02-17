The members of rural Amery’s East Immanuel Lutheran Church are hearing words each Sunday from someone who just knew she was meant for ministry. Hillary Toulson said becoming a minister wasn’t a surprise in the least.
“My call to ministry started in the fifth grade,” she said. She recalled in high school, becoming a pastor always came up on career inventories.
“I had a mentor in high school, Pastor Grace Swenson who encouraged me to go into ministry at some point in my life,” she added.
Swenson knew what she was talking about as the 2001 Baldwin-Woodville High School graduate was installed as the pastor for East Immanuel Lutheran Church.
After college graduation, she spent two years in England as a missionary through the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
“The seed was always there,” she continued.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church Paul Backstrom took it from there as he showed Toulson she could go to seminary and still work full-time.
“I have learned I can’t do anything on my own,” Toulson said about her seminary experiences. “I only made I through seminary because God was there with me. Everyone needs a support system and God provided me with a wonderful support system during the five years of seminary education.
“My biggest learning was that I want to be an example of a person who loves God fist and my neighbor second just like we are asked to do. But loving my neighbor has no exceptions. Love all people no matter what. That is what God does.”
Toulson’s connections to Baldwin are strong. Her parents, Jerry, and Jodi Wolski have lived in Baldwin her whole life and she now calls it home with her husband Sam, along with children, Lillian, Oscar, and Eloise since 2017.
Therefore, when it came to pick a church to be ordained, Gethsemane was the only choice.
“It is my home congregation,” she continued. “I was baptized there. I had my first communion there and I was confirmed there.”
Backstrom is excited Toulson is joining the ministry.
“An ordination is a pretty rare event for most churches because most churches do not have a lot of folks interested in going into seminary,” he said. “Hillary is going to do a great job at her new call, and I know her new congregation is excited.”
She added: “The Holy Spirit has provided me with the opportunity to celebrate this official start with all the people have been doing ministry with me from the beginning. Family, friends, Gethsemane Lutheran family, former colleagues, current colleagues, future colleagues, and the East Immanuel congregation. God is so good.”
East Immanuel Lutheran Church is located at 207 120th Street in Amery.
“I am looking forward to listening to God and what God asks us as a congregation to do to spread God’s love to others,” Toulson concluded. “I am looking forward to welcoming all people into a loving community in which God is in charge.”
