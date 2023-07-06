This weekend a group of women will gather for a special ceremony to pay tribute to the life of a nurse. It is what they do as part of the Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard, honor those who have dedicated their lives to the profession of nursing-but this time is different because it is for one of their own.
Marjean Rown, Mary Marschall, Renee Dau and Cynthia Miller are part of the Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard (WNHG), which recognizes nurses at the time of their passing.
While the WNHG has been in the state for a bit, the Northwest Wisconsin group is just taking off. These ladies, along with Amy Stiver and Kay Kissinger Wolf are looking for more nurses to join in this part of the state. Before this group, nurses from the southern part of the state would drive many miles and hours to honor those who had passed.
While Rowan and Marschall have participated in Honor Guard tributes, this weekend’s Celebration of Life for Mary Mumm, an Amery nurse of 58 years before retirement, will be the first for Dau and Miller.
“I am so glad Marge told me about the Honor Guard, I had no idea and it is a great thing.” said Miller.
While the ladies agree any service can probably be emotional, the upcoming one for dear friend and longtime co-worker Mumm is going to be hard to get through. When asked what it meant to be a part of the honor guard for Mumm’s service, it was almost uncanny when the four women all answered at the exact same time, “It is a privilege.”
In a 2023 Gallup poll, nurses continued to garner the highest honesty and ethics rating from Americans among a diverse list of professions, a distinction they have held for more than two decades.
Nurses are known for their compassion and dedication and Jamie Bohacek, the founder of WNHG felt the need for there to be people to recognize these caregivers at the time of their passing.
She started the group who performs ceremonial traditions to honor those nurses for the dedication and contributions made while serving the nursing profession.
They will provide a final tribute, free of charge, to any licensed/registered/advanced practice nurse, active or retired, within the boundaries of the State of Wisconsin, as long as there is availability of honor guard to participate. Those looking join honor guard or families looking to request services can visit https://winurseshonorguard.com
Marschall said, “After finding out about WNHG from Rowan, it has been an honor to be a part of the group. She is honored to be a part of a celebration of someone’s life and to be able to honor them for all they have done. Nursing is not a job-it is who we are, a chosen life. I feel honoring all of the holidays, weekends, birthdays and special events they missed, this is the least we can do.”
This bonded by shared experiences family of peers know all too well when others are with their home families, nurses are many times clocking in for 12-hour shifts or more. They have held the tiny wrinkled hands of those entering the world, and the grown wrinkled hands of those departing it.
Now, they are lending their own hands for ceremonies recognizing to sacrifices made by their comrades when it is their time to depart this world.
The ceremonies include the Nightingale Tribute sonnet during services or at the gravesite, a “final call for duty” with a Nightingale Lamp, during which the deceased nurse’s name will be called out three times, a casket honor guard passes the lamp to each guard member.
“I am proud of what I do for a living,” said Dau, “I do not just do it to make a living. I do it because I want to look after people and see to it they get the best possible care.”
Miller agreed saying, “Nursing is a very caring and compassionate job. For me, it is also a spiritual thing to honor them. “
While Miller and Rowan initially had plans of a different career path, Marschall said her guidance counselor told her she would make a great nurse when she way 16. “I am so glad she pointed me in that direction because I love what I do,” said Marschall.
Rowan said she knew she had it in her as she had been an EMT.
The long-time Amery nurses over the years have seen the nursing world change so much, from wearing whites, to going from hand charting to computer logging, which they feel actually leaves them less time with patients. Rowan said, “When. I interviewed they were still wearing the hats, by the time I actually started working, they were not required thank goodness!”
Marschall said every year for Nurses Week she actually wears white just for fun.
Between all of them, they have pretty much worked every department and feel they learned so much from their dear friend Mary Mumm.
“It was always Mary’s way or the highway,” said Rowan. The others chuckled in agreement. Rowan said Mumm was that way because she wanted things done the right way for patients, there were no shortcuts allowed and she was on the Call Light faster than anybody. She tended to patients like no other.
“She was the type of nurse you wanted to strive to be like because she was kind, caring, compassionate and thorough,” said Marschall.
Dau added, “And that is who you want taking care of you.”
When asked what Mumm would think of the honor guard at her service Saturday, the ladies said she would be embarrassed of the attention.
Marschall said, “She would say ‘Oh girls!’ why?”
“But she would love it,” said Miller.
Rowan agreed and with a crack in her voice she added, “She would think this was a pretty cool thing.”
