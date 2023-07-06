Nurses-Front-WEB.jpg

Renee Dau, Mary Marschall, Cynthia Miller and Marjean Rown are proud to honor nurses.

This weekend a group of women will gather for a special ceremony to pay tribute to the life of a nurse. It is what they do as part of the Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard, honor those who have dedicated their lives to the profession of nursing-but this time is different because it is for one of their own.

Marjean Rown, Mary Marschall, Renee Dau and Cynthia Miller are part of the Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard (WNHG), which recognizes nurses at the time of their passing.

