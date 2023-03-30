Short-term, a future filled with unsafe drinking water, no electricity and the sound of chainsaws buzzing through the air, is what Amory, Mississippi will cope with after a March 24 tornado ripped through the city of 7,500 residents. The long-term outlook for Amery, Wisconsin’s Sister City will be memories of the scariest Friday night of their lives and the rebuilding of homes, schools and businesses.

For people who have lived in the small northeast Mississippi community their whole lives, they say they’ve never seen anything quite like the destruction they’re facing now.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.