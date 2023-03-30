Short-term, a future filled with unsafe drinking water, no electricity and the sound of chainsaws buzzing through the air, is what Amory, Mississippi will cope with after a March 24 tornado ripped through the city of 7,500 residents. The long-term outlook for Amery, Wisconsin’s Sister City will be memories of the scariest Friday night of their lives and the rebuilding of homes, schools and businesses.
For people who have lived in the small northeast Mississippi community their whole lives, they say they’ve never seen anything quite like the destruction they’re facing now.
“Many in the MS Delta need your prayer and God’s protection tonight,” Gov. Tate Reeves said on Twitter. “We have activated medical support – surging more ambulances and other emergency assets for those affected. Search and rescue is active.”
Reeves issued a state of emergency in all counties affected by the severe storms.
President Joe Biden said he is praying for those who lost their loved ones in the tornadoes.
"The images from across Mississippi are heartbreaking. While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know that many of our fellow Americans are not only grieving for family and friends, they've lost their homes and businesses," Biden said.
He continued, "To those impacted by these devastating storms, and to the first responders and emergency personnel working to help their fellow Americans: we will do everything we can to help. We will be there as long as it takes. We will work together to deliver the support you need to recover."
"I'm devastated by the destruction and loss of life that these storms have caused," Reeves said in a statement. "The state of Mississippi will continue doing everything we can to marshal every resource available to support our fellow Mississippians who are in need. The state will be there to help them rebuild. We're not going anywhere and we're in it for the long haul. Please join me in praying for the family and friends of those who lost loved ones in this trying time."
The Department of Homeland Security also said it is offering assistance to Mississippi communities impacted by the tornado.
Many injuries have been reported and 26 have been reported deceased from Mississippi and Alabama, two of which were residents of Amory.
"You never, never get used to it. But you just gotta keep striving on and help the ones you can," volunteer firefighter James Roach said to an NBC affiliate.
Amory High School was significantly damaged during the storm with portions of the roof ripped off. It looks like online schooling will be in effect for some time.
Power is expected to be out for several more days and residents are being asked to boil their water as the city's water supply was impacted by the storm.
Residents have said they'll get through the rebuilding process somehow. They're just grateful their loved ones are safe and accounted for.
The history of Amery and Amory is a tale of a local teacher being big advocate for learning about new places and people, and different ways of looking at the world. In 2016 Amery 5th Grade instructor Michael Simonson decided it was the year his students to tackle a project he had been considering; a relationship between Amery and Amory.
He split his class into two groups, one for each town. And each group’s mission was to dig in and learn about their town.
They wrote letters to their town leaders and officials, and to their excitement, many of them wrote back. They shared a lot of knowledge, and gave the students a lot to think about and share with the rest of their class.
There are many similarities between the communities. Both towns were built on the railroad, and in the same year, 1887.
Both towns have a tall clock that looks very similar.
“It’s a town similar to ours,” says Simonson, but he admitted they’ve got more diversity than Amery.
In other differences, students learned about local crops, lifestyle, food, and more.
They learned about the jobs of everyone who makes a city work, from city clerks, mayors, police chiefs, fire chiefs, to council members and others.
The project applied to almost every aspect of Simonson’s class curriculum, from social studies, to language arts, and even math.
The exchange has done more than just provide learning opportunities. It has fostered a friendship between the communities.
The project eventually turned into Amery 2 Amory and due to the efforts of Simonson and his students throughout the years, the neighbors located 996.9 miles to the south of Amery, became officially 54001’s Sister City.
Following the lead of the City of Amory, Mississippi who Passed a proclamation to become our ‘sister city,’ Former Amery Mayor Kay Erickson made a proclamation in 2017 doing the same.
Three pictures were given to the city of Amery by former Amory Mayor Brad Blalock, with a note that read: “To the City of Amery, thank you for sharing your most valuable asset with us: your citizens. The Simonsons are wonderful ambassadors. I look forward to continuing our sister city relationship.”
Although the sister city relationship is informal and not part of any international program, the valuable lessons taught many about different ways of life have sealed a deep-rooted friendship.
According to the Red Cross, the biggest need Amory has currently is monetary donations that can be used to purchase drinking water and other needs. If any Amery residents would like to donate to the cause, donations can be dropped off to April Ziemer at the Amery Free Press, who is also the President of the Amery Community Club. The Community Club with former and current students of Simonson, will be sending donations to Amory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.