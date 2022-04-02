On April 7, two statewide tornado drills are planned. A mock tornado watch will be issued statewide by the NWS at 1:00 p.m. The NWS will follow it with a statewide mock tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. The afternoon drill ends at 2:00 p.m. An evening drill is scheduled on the same day with a mock tornado warning to take place at 6:45 p.m. The statewide tornado drills are meant to give you an opportunity to practice your tornado safety plan and how to go to your nearest shelter at home, school, or work. You may or may not hear sirens activate locally.
To help keep Polk County residents safe all year, Polk County uses the CodeRED emergency notification system. Sometimes referred to as reverse 911, this system allows us to contact YOU with emergency messages. Situations when we would use CodeRED include missing person, law enforcement emergency, boil water notices, chemical events, or other life safety incidents.
Lisa McMahon, Polk County Emergency Management Coordinator says “We need your info! If we don’t have your phone number, you may not be notified of an emergency in your area. It’s secure and only takes a few minutes to register. It’s also great for part time residents and those who might not have a landline anymore.” Visit the website to confidentially enter your information. Please create an account and once you sign up, you may also opt in for non-critical event notifications too. These could include road closures, or disaster related information about recovery centers, shelters, or requests for volunteers. Visit www.tinyurl.com/polkcr
CodeRED includes free weather alerts. Once you have an account, please choose which alerts you wish to receive via text or email. This is a great backup to your weather radio, especially if you are out enjoying the wonderful recreation opportunities in Polk County. While tornado sirens may alert you to imminent tornados outdoors, you may be out of range or sleeping and would need an alternate alert. Also, the sirens may not alert you to other severe weather such as flash floods, ice storms, or some hail.
CodeRED also features a mobile app. If you install the app, you can get any alerts in the area you are in, regardless of where you signed up for CodeRED. Many (but not all) communities around the country send notices this way. Visit www.tinyurl.com/polkcr
Are you ready for Tornado season? Find out how to make a plan and more great information https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/make-a-plan/
To get up-to-date community emergency preparedness information, please sign up for periodic emails and the brand new Emergency Management email newsletter by sending an email to emergencymgmt@polkcountywi.gov .
