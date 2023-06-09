Residents want upcoming address changes returned to sender
Many area residents have been taken by surprise to learn their addresses are going to change in the next year or so, in fact they are not only surprised, they are irate and they would like to see the plan of the changes sent right back to whoever made the decision until they get a say in the matter. There are residents being affected in parts of Lincoln and Garfield.
According to Kitty Miller, who resides on Highland Drive in the Town of Lincoln, she thought there had been some sort of mistake when she looked up her tax bill online and noticed a different address attached to it. She then typed in a neighbor’s name and noticed their name also had a different address. She decided to call the tax assessor as something seemed wrong. The tax assessor expressed they also had no clue why her address was different online.
After another call, Miller learned she would be receiving a new address. A letter came in the mail approximately a week later, officially announcing the news.
“This is going to be a nightmare,” said Miller, “My letter said we get a six month conversion period, but there are a lot of things to change and it is going to cost a lot of money.”
Changes for many would include: Driver’s license, passport, utilities, employer forms, government and public offices, finance institutions, schools, church, health practitioners, home services, insurance, memberships and subscriptions.
Allegedly what residents have been told from Polk County employee Jason Kjeseth is that the state has a new 911 platform called Next Generation 911.
The old 911 system was an analog system and was great for tracking land lines and accepting 911 calls but was lacking when it came to cell phones. Next Generation 911 is a digital platform, so it is now able to track cell phones, receive text messages, multi-media messages, and pictures in cases of emergency.
In order to be able to track a location, you need good physical addresses that don’t have the alpha suffix. If they look at the County’s addressing grid system, they have a four-digit address (maximum) with numbering beginning at the south and east county lines. A 4-digit system provides 100 addresses per mile or 50 per each side of the road. (even and odds).
If they take a mile at 5,280 feet and divide it by 50, they have one address per 105 feet. So, in theory, they would have enough addresses for 105’ wide lake lots, but lakes don’t have straight lines and often the roads around them are curvy to follow the lakeshore.
Consequently, this provides the opportunity to have more lots, and a longer road per address range/mile.
There are some lots that are 100’ wide or more, but there is equally as many or more that are less than 105’. In assigning the new addresses, they created some additional roads where several lots were served by the same shared driveways, which bought them more addresses along the main road, so they were able to fix the sequence of the addresses to make everything fit the grid and removed the alpha suffixes.
The new addresses now comply with the County rural addressing policy found in Chapter 28, Article III of the Polk County Code of Ordinances.
According to Kjeseth, their local emergency responders are having trouble finding members willing to serve, so the state implemented automatic mutual aid several years ago for certain emergencies. So, while your local responders may know where a particular road is located and understand the alpha suffix, responders from outside your normal district may have difficulty finding it.
While GPS is a tool, it requires time and there are times when GPS doesn’t take us to the right location when we were using it. So, accurate physical property addresses are still the fastest and best way to make sure you are found in an emergency.
As far as cost, while there may be some cost to update certain things, certainly any wills or legal documents would be tied to the legal description of the property. So, these should not be required to change.
As far as the cost to the county, the Polk County Board of Supervisors enacted the provisions of Chapter 28 because they are committed to the health and safety of citizens and property owners of Polk County. The Board has also approved significant changes and upgrades to the 911 dispatch center and sheriff cell towers to adapt to the new Next Generation 911 platform and hopefully make sure responders can find those in need.
Kjeseth said he hopes this explanation explains why the change occurred. “Please note this is nothing that needs to be done ASAP. You have 6 months to transition over to the new address as stated in the letter. I would change long term documents (checks) whenever you order more, but I would wait 4-5 months before you change the more minor stuff. This gives Google and other search engines time to update their records. In this transition time, both addresses are in our 911 system, and either can be used. A copy of all the changes has been provided to USPS and they have their Madison/Milwaukee branches updating the addresses in their system. I have also included an email we received from USPS about their concern with the alpha suffixes when it comes to their mail machines being able to sort the mail. We didn’t ask for this email, they sent it because Polk County was unique by having these suffixes and they were/are having issues. The town may keep the Hickory Point Lane street sign up as a historical road name sign, but street signage is up to them. The County ordered and the town has all new fire numbers which are currently being installed,” said Kjeseth.
A resident of Lake Wapogasset said County board member C.J. Simones has informed them at the next Polk County Board meeting June 20, 2023 at 6 p.m. the county staff consisting of the Director of Environmental Services, Zoning Manager, Sheriff and 9-1-1 Dispatch Manager will give a presentation that explains how the county has responded to required address charges.
The Amery Free Press reached out to Simones to verify if the address changes are in fact “required” and if these topics will be covered at the June 20, 2023 meeting and at the time of print has not received a response.
