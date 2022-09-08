When there’s music in your soul, there’s soul in your music. Every two weeks, on Wednesday evenings, both music and soul pour from the stage inside of the Outback at U.W. Wanderoos.
What started as an idea for a jam session has turned into a bi-weekly Blues event.
Harmonica player Brian Hecht met his harmonica playing wife Pattie Mace, who had an equal love for the Blues in Colorado. When they moved to Amery, they were looking to have some sort of Blues jam. They posted on social media looking for not only other musicians to jam with, but a place that would allow musicians to get together and play.
The first person to answer Hecht’s message on social media was Brian Vadnais. Guitar player Vadnais had a long history with music. His parents owned Riffs and Rails north of Amery for many years. It was a unique place where skateboarding and music enthusiasts had a place to call “home” and they could jam out and bond over common interests.
At first Hecht thought Vadnais was just a Heavy Metal guy when it came to playing music, but he was wrong. “He fits in with us perfectly,” said Hecht.
Owner of U.W. Wanderoos Tammy Lyons thought the idea of musicians jamming sounded fun, so she gladly offered an area where the musicians could play, but having a drummer participate in a session proved to be a bit of a challenge. Hecht shared that because drums are such a pain to haul around, you do not always get drummers who show up for these sorts of things. Hecht decided to invest in a set of drums that could stay on location and in wandered Chad Stone. A Coon Rapids, MN. native, Stone now lives in Black Brook township and saw the posting about the musicians. He came and watched and toyed with the idea of joining. “One day I looked at my wife and said, ‘I’m going to go for it.’”
Peter Espeseth was a guitar student of Vadnais. He now plays guitar alongside his former teacher on Blues Night.
Amery native Monica Weaver plays base. Offering strums and smiles galore while on stage.
The first turnout for Blues Night at U.W. saw a small crowd that has grown more and more each Wednesday.
Johnny Keyz heard about these jam sessions and decided to jump in his car and make the jaunt from Durand with multiple keyboards. He now plays with the others and the seasoned musician wows the crowed with solo stints while the others are taking breaks. He can play any genre of music and the number of tunes stored in his head is mind blowing.
Keyz said he started playing music when he was eight years old and has played professionally for about the past ten, including some time in Nashville. “I cut my teeth playing the blues. I was raised on 50s and 60s music and gospel. When I got older, somebody introduced me to Pink Floyd and I went crazy on it, I loved it and I dove into classic rock. Country came along later,” said Keyz.
An average Blues Night sees people grabbing up the tasty foods of The U.W. as Wednesday’s are Chicken and Ribs Night. Drinks are being tipped back, toes are tapping, hands are clapping and guest players and singers are jumping on stage from the audience. Anyone is welcome to join for a song or two. One of the most interesting guest musicians is 11-year-old Justin Swank, who just started Sixth grade at Amery Middle School. Swank caught his mom’s (Monica Weaver) music bug. He plays piano, saxophone, guitar and drums. The drums are his favorite. He said the first song he ever learned on drums was ACDC’s TNT. His favorite song to play is Sweet Home Chicago, which is one of the songs he guest plays on Blues Night. “Before my first Blues Night, I had never played in front of people and I was nervous. I almost had a heart attack. It is much easier now. I know if I make a mistake, no one will even notice. I am learning a lot from the other players,” said Swank.
Some of the guest singers are Eugene Ruhn and Audrey Nelson. Both said they were only familiar with singing karaoke before Blues Night. They are loving the adrenaline rush from singing with a band. Nelson said, “This is fun and different.” Bruin said, “I’m hooked!”
The sound for the evening is provided by local company Kar Jackers. Owner Jack had never done sound for a band before, as he runs a DJ business, but he said it is going well and he is really enjoying the live music.
Guest Saxophone player Jake Arnold has been joining frequently and adds an extra pizzazz to tunes. The musicians all feed off of each other. Their expressions and movements provide a fun experience for attendees. There are times Vadnais even plays his guitar behind his head or with his teeth.
A band called the Bluesers has formed out of this bright Blues Night idea. Vadnais, Espeseth, Weaver, Stone, Keyz, Mace and Hecht have a few gigs booked and are looking for more.
There are two summer Blues Night sessions left for September 14 and 28. It runs from 6p.m.-9p.m., with the first two hours being blues and the last playing rock. Feel free to join the very welcoming musicians or just sit back and take in one heck of a show.
