Amery’s Summer Wednesdays concert series provides weekly entertainment in Michael Park. With the season winding down, there is still the opportunity to catch music very familiar and loved by many in the area including The Memories August 17, Rex Cactus August 24 and Pat Donohue August 31.
Anyone who ever visited the Country Dam, Louie’s Inn in Dresser or many other local taverns or festivals will have a blast from the past with Rex Cactus and The Memories.
For a 50 year celebration, the original three members of The Memories will be taking the Danielson Stage and you won’t want to miss it.
It was 1972 and as many groups do, The Memories got their start singing and playing music together while in high school choir and band in Boyceville, WI. The band consisted of a trio of childhood friends, Tim Stevens, Warren Petryk and John Lynch.
That summer they were asked to perform for their friend’s wedding dance and 44 years later Warren Petryk and Tim Stevens are still singing and playing music together.
Starting out as a very part-time adventure, the three performed anywhere, and everywhere they could. Village halls, golf courses, high schools, community festivals, wedding dances, night clubs, bowling alleys, street dances, ballrooms, barn dances, supper clubs, ski resorts, and more.
They grew to become one of the biggest regional acts in the area. In March 1975, the group won first place at a regional talent contest held at the Black Steer Supper Club in Eau Claire.
From 1976 through 1978, they were the “House Band” at Pine Point Lodge in Menomonie.
In 1979, they performed the entire 6-day run of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, serving as the fair’s Goodwill Ambassadors.
The Memories appeared as the opening acts for several nationally known artists. Some of the notable names are: Merle Haggard, Alabama, The Oak Ridge Boys, Ricky Nelson, Ray Price and a very special show with Barbara Mandrell at the 1979 Barron Farm & Feather Fest.
In 1983 they took first place in the Rhinelander Hodag Country Music Fest’s Country Band Contest, and the same year they were first place winners in the Wisconsin Country Music Band Contest sponsored by Wrangler Jeans and Dodge Trucks.
They have continued throughout the years with the seed that planted the whole entertainment bug: Taking part in the Boyceville Cucumber Festival Talent Contest in 1971 and winning 2nd place and a cash prize of $10!
At their peak, “The Boys from Boyceville” were full-time entertainers and traveled from coast to coast on the road over 200 days a year.
Somewhere around 1988, Johnny and his wife had a few kids in rapid succession, and he needed to be closer to home so he left performing for a more regular 9-5 job. Tim and Warren replaced John with a third member to carry on, and then eventually slowed down the travel and number of events. Warren got involved in Wisconsin politics and Tim did concert promotion for other performers to fill the extra time as they lightened their touring schedule.
In 1995, they officially scaled back to a part-time schedule, and in September of 2000 Tim and Warren began a new phase when they started performing their shows as a duo. Today, they continue the tradition of their trademark – “Music, Laughter and Wonderful Times” by appearing at a select number of events each year including performing annual Christmas concerts at the Mabel Tainter Theater in Menomonie for 30 years and counting.
The Memories were inducted into the Wisconsin Association of Fairs’ Hall of Fame in 1995.
They produced over thirty different recordings, which include 45’s, albums, 8-Track tapes, cassette tapes, and CD’s.
