The Memories

Amery’s Summer Wednesdays concert series provides weekly entertainment in Michael Park. With the season winding down, there is still the opportunity to catch music very familiar and loved by many in the area including The Memories August 17, Rex Cactus August 24 and Pat Donohue August 31.

Anyone who ever visited the Country Dam, Louie’s Inn in Dresser or many other local taverns or festivals will have a blast from the past with Rex Cactus and The Memories.

