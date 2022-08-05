After a fun-filled 2021 show, Paul Todd and son are back for another round of music and memories thanks to the Knights of Columbus.
Over 50 men in the Amery area have made an impact of the lives of many in need through their current membership in the Knights of Columbus (KOC).
Founded on the principles of charity, unity and fraternity, the Knights of Columbus was established in 1882 by Father Michael J. McGivney, assistant pastor of St. Mary's Church in New Haven, Conn., and a group of parishioners. Their intent? To bring financial aid and assistance to the sick, disabled and needy members and their families in Amery, the KOC have made an impact on many in need. One of their biggest gives is their annual Coats for Kids winter clothing drive.
Lenten Fish Fries had become a successful way to for the KOC to raise money for their efforts, but COVID took a toll on the fundraisers. When brainstorming new ways the group could raise dollars and make a difference, KOC member Roger Goff knew just the guys who could help them with their endeavors; Paul Todd and Paul Todd Jr. They were so enjoyed during their first show that they have been brought back for another round.
Goff has lived in Amery since 2011. In 2015 he and his wife bought a winter home in Naples, Florida. When living in the Sunshine State, they attended St. Agnes Catholic Church, where Paul Todd was the Music Director and Paul Todd Jr. sang.
Goff’s wife passed away in August 2017. He was struggling with her passing and had decided to go a Paul Todd concert. “It was the most uplifting experience I have ever had in my life,” Goff said.
As it turned out, Todd’s wife was battling cancer at that time and shortly later passed away. Goff and Todd connected over their experiences and formed a strong friendship.
In the years since that 2017 concert, Goff said he has probably been to 20 more. “I just go because it is a great experience. They (Todd and Todd Jr.) are just such neat people. I always have fun. Their music is not just Christian music. They play Neil Diamond, John Denver, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Barry Manilow; it is such a broad range,” he said.
Like Goff’s work with the KOC, Todd also believes in a having a giving spirit. Starting in 1988, Paul wrote the theme song for the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots program entitled "Christmas is for children" which then was released with a video on K-Tel records to promote the Toys for Tots program nationwide.
Born in Brainerd Minnesota, Paul held a series of Christmas concerts each year with many twin Cities celebrities to raise toys and money for the Minnesota Toys for Tots program. These concerts become an annual event for many years, and raised not only much needed funds, but thousands of toys.
In 1993, Paul also wrote the theme song for the Make A Wish Organization, and it was recorded by Crystal Gayle for the Make a Wish organization.
During the Midwest Floods of 1997, Paul organized a tour of concerts in Minnesota and Florida, and with help from Lutheran Brotherhood matching funds, raised over $70,000 for the Midwest Flood fund.
After establishing himself in Florida, Paul started his Christian music career in force, recorded many albums, and continues to perform 50 concerts a year, most of them as fundraisers for Charitable organizations. He especially tries to help the smaller ministries that do not receive funding from other sources.
Goff said, “Very rarely in life do you find someone who has devoted themselves to fundraising and we are excited to have him in Amery.”
Paul Todd and Paul Todd Jr. will be performing at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery Tuesday, August 16 at 7:00p.m. Tickets are $25. Proceeds will benefit the Apple River Knights of Columbus.
The experience of a Paul Todd & Paul Todd "Jr." concert is totally different from anything anyone has ever seen before. Although the two are first and foremost Christian artists, their concerts also include original, classical, popular, big band, and Broadway selections.
Paul accompanies himself by playing six keyboards simultaneously, and Paul Jr. sings and plays drums to accompany his father's many orchestral arrangements. Paul's fingers and feet move at lightning fast speed, which the audience can see on a large mirror set up behind the keyboards.
Paul Todd Jr. is an accomplished entertainer, singer/song writer and worship leader, Todd Jr. got his musical start performing in shows alongside his dad and has continued to perform with him for eight years. Paul Jr. began his career at age 14, performing a medley of songs from the Bobby Darin bio film, "Beyond the Sea" with his dad. In 2014, Paul Jr. opened for Lee Greenwood for a benefit concert.
Paul Jr. has also done several sold-out solo performances at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Ft. Myers, FL singing the Great American Songbook, where he subsequently released his first album, The Great American Songbook: Volume I.
Paul Jr. has a very versatile voice, which he puts to good use by performing vocally trying songs by artists like Rod Stewart, The Four Seasons, Steve Perry of Journey (his personal favorite) and Josh Groban.
Paul Jr. is known for his energetic personality and polished stage presence. He cites legends like Darin, Sinatra, and of course his dad as his primary inspirations.
Like his father, Paul Jr. is also a gifted song writer, having written the song "Be the Change" for the Be the Change Challenge Organization. He also wrote the song "One Star," which is a tribute to men and women in uniform during the Christmas season.
For more information on the event call 715-268-7717. To learn more about Todd, visit wwwpaultodd.com
