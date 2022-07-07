Word of a crack in the fire department’s tanker has leaked out to the Amery City Council and they have determined it is best to buy a new truck.
Interim Fire Chief Chuck Frohn told the council during a recent meeting of the Committee of the Whole, “Our tender two is leaking severely to the point where I had the firefighters drain it because you can’t trust it going down the road.”
He explained that if it has been leaking for a while, you could be running with half a tank and the water sloshing around could be a hazard.
“Now we have been filling it before we go out, dumping at the fire scene when we are done and driving it back,” said Frohn.
Council member Mykaela Thompson asked if it slowed down response time because you have to fill it. Frohn said because it is tanker two, it does slow down response for a second run. He said, “That truck takes roughly 8-10 minutes to fill.
Council member Mike Manor asked how much of a hazard the truck might be. Frohn responded he was thinking they should take the truck out of service totally.
Later in the meeting council member Rick Van Blaricom shared the fire committee had met the previous week. “We pretty much said we don’t think we should keep the current truck in service. The thing is, that (truck) is 35 years old at least-maybe 40. That tank in its former life was a milk truck hauler that we bought from a guy over in Clear Lake and it was 10 years old when we bought it. It is slow, slow, slow at best. It is to the point liability wise that it needs to be retired,” said Van Blaricom.
He said the recommendation of the committee was, “Don’t fix it, don’t look at it, park it out back and don’t ever run it again.”
Van Blaricom said the immediate consensus of the committee was that they could get by without the second tanker for a while. They would just need to immediately call for mutual aid if they get an out-of-town structure fire that amounts to something. He said at times you have to, “Depend on your neighbors as they depend on us.”
They decided though, they would like to have the fire department look for a used tank truck. Van Blaricom said recently there have been several good used trucks in the neighborhood of $150,000-$170,000. “Those trucks that are good, do not stay around, so we pretty much have to pre-authorize that expenditure. It may not happen for six months or it may happen the day after tomorrow.” he said.
Amery is in a partnership with the towns of Alden, Lincoln and Black Brook. Approval of the expenditure would see Amery paying for approximately 40 percent and the others getting billed for their percentage.
The fire committee has representation from all of the other involved municipalities and Van Blaricom felt they would be fine with the decision made by the City of Amery.
He also mentioned they have a fire engine that is a 1993, meaning next year it will be up because of the 30-year-cycle they have created. “It is a good truck. It has been the best truck the city has ever owned-ever. We have had no maintenance issues with it. It is simple to operate, very efficient and a good piece of equipment. So, the thought process is, rather than spend a ton of money as a new one is $450,000, is to see if we can refurbish it,” said Van Blaricom.
The Fire Committee’s recommendation is to refurbish the truck as they believe they can get at least another 10 years out of it.
Council member Tim Strohbusch asked how they would pay for the fire truck expenditures?
City Clerk Treasurer Ben Jansen said he had mentioned to the Fire Committee that an option would be to take out a loan. Jansen said, “Lets say its $300,000. Refurbish Engine Two, replace the tanker and pay it off over however many years.”
The Committee of the Whole voted in favor of the tanker replacement up to $200,000 and hoping to keep it closer to $150,000 and tabling the refurbishing of Engine Two until they had costs on that.
