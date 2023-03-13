 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘There’s no transparency’: Secretive ‘pocket veto’ scuttles Wisconsin projects

  • 0
JFC-1.jpg

Town of Grand Chute public works director Katie Schwartz and parks director Seth Westberg show a section of the Arrowhead Park wooden boardwalk. The Joint Finance Committee held up the state's share of funding for the $1.3 million project for more than two months without explanation. (Jacob Resneck / Wisconsin Watch)

Along a sagging marshland boardwalk near Appleton’s airport, woodpeckers root out grubs from the pitted ash trunks that line a popular pathway through a municipal park.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources late last year approved paying for half of a $1.3 million rehabilitation project that would remove the decrepit trees, improve safety and replace the boardwalk that gives access to Arrowhead Park’s marshy forestland.

17-2Q1A5813.jpg

A public hearing of the Joint Finance Committee takes place at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Feb. 15, 2023. The Department of Natural Resources requested approval of a $663,737 Knowles-Nelson Stewardship grant to the Town of Grand Chute for the Arrowhead Park trail and boardwalk rehabilitation project. After an anonymous committee member objected, the committee approved $400,000. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)
JFC_8.jpg

Phantom Lake is part of Wisconsin’s 30,000-acre Crex Wildlife Area near the Twin Cities. The state’s budget committee held up purchasing three nearby parcels for $165.000. Gov. Tony Evers wants to raise the threshold for Joint Finance Committee review of land conservation projects to $500,000. (Courtesy of Paul Stoll / Friends of Crex)
beta_theta_pi_alpha_pi_fraternity_house_020623_108.jpg

Mike McGuire, a University of Wisconsin-Madison sophomore, is president of the Beta Theta Pi-Alpha Pi fraternity chapter. The Joint Finance Committee blocked a state historic preservation grant to the fraternity using a “pocket veto.” (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
beta_theta_pi_alpha_pi_fraternity_house_020623_104.jpg

A construction worker renovates the Beta Theta Pi-Alpha Pi chapter fraternity house in Madison. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
16-2Q1A5821.jpg

Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, chairs a public hearing of the Joint Finance Committee at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Feb. 15, 2023. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)
state_of_the_state_012423_058.jpg

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers gives the State of the State address on Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
7-2Q1A5894.jpg

Rep. Evan Goyke, of Milwaukee, the ranking Democrat on the Joint Finance Committee, is concerned minority party members don’t know who objected to funding requests. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred