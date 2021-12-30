Substitute teacher shortages are straining school districts across the nation and a recent discussion held at a meeting of the Amery Board of Education prove our local district is no exception.
District Administrator Dr. Shawn Doerfler said most of the District’s subs are retirees. “We have less now than we ever did as folks are simply not wanting to work because they do not feel like they are safe in the work. That is what they have expressed to us,” said Doerfler.
He shared most of the subs work in the Elementary and Intermediate schools as they are interested in working with younger children, but there is still not enough of them. “Now we are getting into the hardest time with subs because some of them are snowbirds,” he said.
The Amery Board of Education reviews new positive COVID-19 cases by building during each monthly meeting. During their December 20, 2021 gathering Doerfler said, “It was our worst week ever. We had 30 cases. We had seven staff and we had 23 students. Our high mark in the fall of 2020 before we closed was 26 cases over a two-week period.”
From December 11-17, 2021 saw one staff case in the Clubhouse, five staff and 10 students in the elementary School, one staff and eight students in the Intermediate School, two students in the Middle School and three students in the High School.
The next window for watching cases runs from December 18-24. “We had four more today,” said Doerfler.
Total district cases to date see 12 in Clubhouse, 40 in the Elementary, 34 in the Intermediate, 30 in the Middle, 65 in the High School and six other cases. This accounts for 15.5 percent of the staff and 9.7 percent of students.
According to the district’s Learning Model Transition Plan by School, 21 cases would be needed in a building in a one-week period to move to face coverings required. Lien Elementary most recently had 15 in one week. “We had a pretty major sub shortage to go with it,” Doerfler said.
He said the district hasn’t gotten anywhere near 40 cases in one building, which is the set number to move into remote learning.
Doerfler said, “A concerning trend is this morning we had 18 staff out and we were only able to cover nine of them. So, we had nine areas, whether that be support staff or certified staff that were not covered. It can be something as simple as a Title service, but that is a kid or kids not receiving instruction that they desperately need. It could be a classroom teacher, it could be someone in I.T. It could be a variety of different situations. If you have someone who is not here and no one to fill their spot, that is a problem and we had nine of those this morning.”
The district’s next determination date to review numbers is January 7, 2022. “I have no idea where this goes. I threw out my crystal ball a long, long, long time ago. Our next determination date is the Friday after the break. We will see where we sit at that point in time,” said Doerfler.
Board member Char Glenna said, “If we don’t have people to fill in a classroom, we have made due with pulling somebody out and putting them in a classroom or combining classrooms.” She said this was concerning as they not only want kids in school, but they want to ensure they are receiving a quality education while they are there. “That is getting to be increasingly difficult,” she said.
Glenna said, “The load that is being put on teachers right now to run a virtual classroom and a regular classroom is tough.” She encouraged parents to keep their children home when they are sick, not only with COVID, but also illnesses as well.
“We have never made a snap decision as a Board to close school and I don’t think we want to do that now, but I think we should probably be prepared as a Board to have another emergency meeting after Christmas to revisit the plan and our COVID numbers, at least for our staff. We have long said as a Board that if anything took us out of school it would be staff shortages and we need to look at what that threshold looks like,” said Glenna.
Doerfler said, “We have the ability to cover some internally, but not much more than we presently are without huge compromises in the education we deliver. I do not know how to go about mitigating this other than the ways we have already tried. We are a school system that lies within a society and it is one piece of a huge puzzle in regard to how a pandemic plays out. What we do at school is but seven or eight hours of one’s day. I don’t know how to mitigate this just from a school perspective. I don’t think it is realistic to think we can. I don’t have any answers, all I know is the picture looks bleak right now. We are going to try to get through the next three school days, re-group, but I do not know what it is going to look like after the break. We will probably continue to have sub issues and the thing that is going to sink us is not having enough people to do the job.”
He said it is getting to the point where the sub shortage is becoming unmanageable. Doerfler added, “People are already tired, and it is only December.”
