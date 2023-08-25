Sons-of-Ole-WEB.jpg

L-R: The Sons of Ole; Wayne, Al, Tom and Joe Jorgenson at the home of Al and Ann Jorgenson on White Ash Lake.

With the anniversary of V-J Day, marking the end of WWII approaching September 2, it seems appropriate a there would probably be meetings of strong veteran clubs. It is not rare for these groups to hold annual meetings, and many times these gatherings include a membership drive. There is no membership chasing at the annual meeting of the Sons of Ole as their membership was set long, long ago.

The Sons of Ole is made up of four members who gather once a year: Wayne-who will be 101 August 28, Al-93, Tom-89 and Joe-87.

