With the anniversary of V-J Day, marking the end of WWII approaching September 2, it seems appropriate a there would probably be meetings of strong veteran clubs. It is not rare for these groups to hold annual meetings, and many times these gatherings include a membership drive. There is no membership chasing at the annual meeting of the Sons of Ole as their membership was set long, long ago.
The Sons of Ole is made up of four members who gather once a year: Wayne-who will be 101 August 28, Al-93, Tom-89 and Joe-87.
The Sons of Ole are the sons of Ole and Ida Jorgenson. There is a fictional military television series entitled “Band of Brothers” but if you want to talk about a real band of brothers who have served and continue to gather each year to celebrate their love for their nation and for each other, then you must meet the Jorgenson Brothers otherwise known as the Sons of Ole.
The group rotates where they meet each year, with one exception. “I am a bachelor, so I have not hosted. But I am thinking about doing it next year. My daughter could cook because I tell you what-nobody wants to eat my cooking,” laughed Joe.
This year the Sons of Ole gathered at the home of Al and his wife Ann, who live north of Amery. The couple has been married almost 69 years and met when Glenwood City slicker Al and his old beat up Ford caught the heart of Ann who lived out in the suburbs…Downing.
The brothers say they were quite close growing up, until they became adults and went their separate ways. The separate ways starting from each one of them joining the military, following in the footsteps of their father, a WWI veteran of the Balloon Corp.
Wayne is a WWII veteran. A Prisoner of War held at Stalag Luft I on the Baltic sea in the German city of Barth, 105 miles northwest of Berlin. The American POWs referred to it, somewhat ironically, as “Beautiful Barth on the Baltic.” In addition to the Americans, the camp was home to around 1,400 British POWS. The camp had been open since 1942 and began to receive American fliers in 1943. It was a long few years for many of the residents of Stalag Luft I, who called themselves “Kriegies,” short for Kriegsgefangener, German for “prisoner of war.”
When asked if it was pretty hard, Wayne responded, “Ya, the food wasn’t as good as back home,” with a chuckle.
His sister-in-law Ann said Wayne has always kept a positive attitude. She said he has claimed since returning from WWII, he has never had a bad day in his life. She called him the, “Silent Norwegian Bohemian” and said he is a man full of faith who never missed going to Mass until COVID.
Wayne said it was wonderful returning to Wisconsin after WWII as, “There is truly no place like home.”
Wayne flew into Wold Chamberlain to come home after war. In 1914, Snelling Speedway sat where the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) operates today. The auto-racing venue was unsuccessful, and the Minneapolis Aero Club acquired the property for loftier purposes. The first hangar, a wooden structure, was constructed in 1920 to accommodate airmail service, and the 160-acre property became known as Speedway Field. In 1923, the airport was renamed Wold-Chamberlain Field in honor of two local pilots, Ernest Wold and Cyrus Chamberlain, who lost their lives in combat during World War I.
He then took the Greyhound bus to Hersey, WI. and hitchhiked home.
When asked what it was like to reunite with his family after the war, with his fellow Sons of Ole gathered around him all these decades and wars later, he said, “Words cannot possibly describe the feeling.”
Al fought in the Korean War, where he said it was cold. “I was one of the lucky ones. I got two winters over there,” he said.
Tom was also a Korean War veteran, right at the tail end and Joe served three years in the Army.
Their youngest brother Dick has passed away, but he too served in the military.
“Five brothers and we all came home,” said Joe.
The brothers have also lost a sister Lucy.
When they have their annual Sons of Ole convention, some of their favorite things to do together include sharing a meal and having a brandy or two.
With a sly smile, Tom added, “And telling lies.”
They agreed as the years have gone on, the memories have gotten blurry and it might be hard to remember what is a lie and what isn’t. Joe said, “Everything is the truth I guess!”
As children they enjoyed hunting, fishing and fighting (as all brothers do). They said life in Glenwood City was simple. “We weren’t bothered by television or anything like that,” Al said.
Their father owned the Ford Garage in town. They went out and played and had no fear.
Tom said, “If we wanted to swim, we made our own swimming pool by damming up the creek.”
Wayne resides in Burnsville, MN. and Tom is in Minneapolis. Al stayed in Wisconsin north of Amery on White Ash Lake, as did Joe who now lives in Ellsworth.
None of them really get back to Glenwood much except for Al and Ann who tend to gravestones twice a year. The current Mayor of Glenwood City lives in the Jorgenson’s old childhood home.
They miss the good ole days and used to get together for a yearly golf outing, but decided they are not much of golfers anymore. Their Sons of Ole club once a year lunches give them an opportunity to see each other and quality time that they soak in to the brim filled with brotherly love and laughter.
