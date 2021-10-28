With determinations being made concerning potential changes to various areas within the School District of Amery, now is the time to have your voice be heard.
Surveys were recently mailed to all School District of Amery residents and can be taken online or returned by mail.
The survey provides school district academic and financial background information and then lists prioritized projects to address needed facility improvements, mainly at the high school. Based on a facility study completed earlier this year and community feedback at two meetings held this fall, the Board of Education has prioritized potential projects to address the most urgent issues with the four campus school buildings. Before any plans are finalized regarding a potential referendum, the Board of Education wants to hear from district residents.
There are a number of questions in the survey, but the three key questions ask if respondents would support a $35 million referendum to fund the recommended facility improvement plan, would support additional funds to build an early childhood center, and would support the exploration of partnerships over the next year to build a swimming pool in the future. Survey results will be presented at the Board of Education meeting on November 15.
To learn more about the district facility needs, the recommended plan, potential tax impact, and the community meetings, visit the School District of Amery website ‘District’ category.
Surveys must be completed by Monday, November 8. School district residents who want an additional copy of the survey or an additional online code for their household should contact the district office at 715-268-9771 ext. 272.
