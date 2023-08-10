*Editor’s note: The School District of Amery’s first day of school is August 28. In anticipation for the big day, the Amery Free Press will have a preview story concerning students each week for the next three editions. This week we focus on Lien Elementary and Amery Intermediate Schools and the topic of what goes into the process of matching students with their classroom teachers.
If you ask any young student, one of the most highly anticipated items on their minds concerning the upcoming school year, is who is the person in which they will spend each and every day. This is followed by what is going to be for lunch on that first day?
School letters have been sent out for the 2023/2024 school year, meaning young Amery Students and parents will soon be learning the answer to the very exciting question: Which teacher will they or their child have for the school year? Yes, the wait is long, but the decision is one that is carefully made and takes months to perfect. Intermediate School educators Jessica D'Ambrosio and Stephanie Amans were able to give insight to the process of creating comfortable classroom spaces for each student every year.
The process begins as early as January, and the first thing that needs to be confirmed is the staff situation. As principal, D’Ambrosio must take into consideration teachers who are retiring or resigning, teachers who are switching grades, and any newly hired teachers. She will also collect the roster and records of kids moving up and place them on an online spreadsheet for the teachers to organize.
Amans describes the procedure after they receive the spreadsheet as very long and challenging. The Special Education teachers place their kids into classrooms first, based on which classroom would best meet their physical, social, and academic needs, and then the teachers work together to place the rest of the students using the same method.
Matching teacher personality to kid personalities is one of the biggest components that they incorporate into the decision. They are also careful to match each student to the others in the classroom. If a kid doesn’t work well with another, they will be sure to separate them and place them in a class with people that will help them to better learn and grow.
The next group of children who are distributed are the high academic achievers. It is important to have a wide range of abilities in a classroom to ensure the success of all students. Having a well functioning classroom is dependent on having kids who can work independently to allow the teacher time to be able to give kids that need more of their time their attention whether it be behavioral or academically.
From there, they fill in the spaces with their academically average and below average students. Often, they will find someone who doesn’t fit well in a certain classroom and will have to rearrange. This is not simple, as they will have to swap for the same academic level to maintain balance in the classroom. They will arrange students constantly, making sure that there is a balance of different behaviors, academic abilities, genders, and number of students across all classrooms.
After a series of meetings, the teachers will send what they’ve come up with to specialists around the school to ensure that there are no conflicts between students that had not appeared in the classroom but these specialists were able to catch during other parts of the day such as recess. They will then go back to the drawing board and make arrangements to any issues that may have surfaced. The teachers will highlight the kids they do not want moved, and continue to rearrange.
D’Ambrosio explains that most of all they depend on data- which includes a lot of screening scores. They look at behavior records, forward testing, Fastbridge assessments, and classroom behaviors. Throughout the summer and school year, there will be many new enrollments of students, so D’Ambrosio will be in contact with the previous principal and the students’ parents, along with looking at their records. Where she places the new students during the school year is often based on classroom sizes. It is always their goal to keep class sizes below 20 kids so that it is not overwhelming for both the students and the teacher, but if all classes are equal in size, she will place them then based on what would be most comfortable for them.
While the school does not take parent requests when it comes to class placement, it is important for parents to have conversations with their child’s teachers about what works best for them as parents know their kids best.
Creating classes is a very difficult and very important decision, and the teachers do not take such work lightly. They have looked at many elements and have worked hard to make each class amazing for everyone this school year.
