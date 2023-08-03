Paul Todd is returning for year three to St. Joe’s of Amery to entertain the crowd and raise money for the projects of the Knights of Columbus. In the past Todd has performed with his son; this year it will be a stunning solo performance.
After two fun-filled shows, performed with his son, Paul Todd is headed back to Amery for a solo gig to wow the crowd with a round of music and memories thanks to the Knights of Columbus.
Over 50 men in the Amery area have made an impact of the lives of many in need through their current membership in the Knights of Columbus (KOC).
Founded on the principles of charity, unity and fraternity, the Knights of Columbus was established in 1882 by Father Michael J. McGivney, assistant pastor of St. Mary's Church in New Haven, Conn., and a group of parishioners. Their intent? To bring financial aid and assistance to the sick, disabled and needy members and their families.
In Amery, the KOC have made an impact on many in need. One of their biggest gives is their annual Coats for Kids winter clothing drive.
Lenten Fish Fries had become a successful way to for the KOC to raise money for their efforts, but COVID took a toll on the fundraisers. When brainstorming new ways the group could raise dollars and make a difference, KOC member Roger Goff knew just the guy who could help them with their endeavors; Paul Todd. He so enjoyed during his shows with his son that they have brought Todd back for a third round.
Goff has lived in Amery since 2011. In 2015 he and his wife bought a winter home in Naples, Florida. When living in the Sunshine State, they attended St. Agnes Catholic Church, where Paul Todd was the Music Director and Paul Todd Jr. sang.
Goff’s wife passed away in August 2017. He was struggling with her passing and had decided to go a Paul Todd concert. “It was the most uplifting experience I have ever had in my life,” Goff said.
As it turned out, Todd’s wife was battling cancer at that time and shortly later passed away. Goff and Todd connected over their experiences and formed a strong friendship.
In the years since that 2017 concert, Goff said he has probably been to well over 20. “I just go because it is a great experience. They (Todd and Todd Jr.) are just such neat people. I always have fun. Their music is not just Christian music. They play Neil Diamond, John Denver, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Barry Manilow; it is such a broad range,” he said.
Like Goff’s work with the KOC, Todd also believes in a having a giving spirit. Starting in 1988, Paul wrote the theme song for the Marine Corps League Toys for Tots program entitled "Christmas is for children" which then was released with a video on K-Tel records to promote the Toys for Tots program nationwide.
Born in Brainerd Minnesota, Paul held a series of Christmas concerts each year with many twin Cities celebrities to raise toys and money for the Minnesota Toys for Tots program. These concerts become an annual event for many years, and raised not only much needed funds, but thousands of toys.
In 1993, Paul also wrote the theme song for the Make A Wish Organization, and it was recorded by Crystal Gayle for the Make a Wish organization.
During the Midwest Floods of 1997, Paul organized a tour of concerts in Minnesota and Florida, and with help from Lutheran Brotherhood matching funds, raised over $70,000 for the Midwest Flood fund.
After establishing himself in Florida, Paul started his Christian music career in force, recorded many albums, and continues to perform 50 concerts a year, most of them as fundraisers for Charitable organizations. He especially tries to help the smaller ministries that do not receive funding from other sources.
Goff said, “Very rarely in life do you find someone who has devoted themselves to fundraising and we are excited to have him in Amery.”
Paul Todd will perform Sunday, August 13, at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available at Chet Johnson Drug and at the church office after Mass. Proceeds will benefit the Apple River Knights of Columbus.
