Amery, WI (54001)

Today

Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 1F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 1F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.