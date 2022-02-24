Is Soldier’s Field a piece of land suitable for building? What could the future hold for the spacious Amery property? A feasibility study could help answer that question by looking into water issues, or anything geologically that could be of concern when it comes to developing the area.
The large, open field that sits at 210 Memorial Drive in Amery was completed in 1937, creating athletic facilities for students and the community in general. It was a Works Progress Administration project which utilized federal funds and provided employment for many people during the depression years.
Over the years the piece of land hosted a variety of sporting and band events and for many years served as the location of the annual fireworks show. Changes have left the land not being used and recently listed for sale by the city of Amery.
According to the city website, “The City of Amery has decided to sell the Soldier's Field Property. Interested Parties should contact City Hall. An RFP is required for the sale of this property. Please explain what the future use of the property will be and what your offer to purchase the property will be. For example, if an interested party wished to buy the property to build a commercial property they would write a letter explaining it, construct and provide a site plan of the property, and would include a cash offer for the property.
Please note that the City is willing to sell portions of Soldier's Field if a buyer is only interested in a portion of the property.
The City currently is not listing an asking price at this time, however any and all financial benefits such as tax revenue will be considered when selecting a buyer.”
Amery Economic Development (AEDC) Director Paul Shafer shared with City Clerk/Treasurer Ben Jansen several people had contacted him about the Soldier’s Field property. Questions included whether or not the lots there were buildable and the type of zoning the property is classified under. During the February 16, 2022 meeting of the Amery City Council Committee of the Whole, Jansen said the council had previously talked about a feasibility study for Soldier’s Field but took no action on it.
A few council members recalled talk of the city and AEDC splitting the cost of having the study done.
Council member Sarah Flanum thought it would be in the city’s best interest to have the study done as the property is for sale and people are going to want to know what they can do with it.
City Administrator Patty Bjorkluand said Eric Henningsgard from the engineering firm SEH could come speak at the next meeting about performing the feasibility study.
“I guess I would prefer that if Eric is going to come or anybody’s going to come to talk about it, they come with a price. We need to know how much it is going to cost and how long it is going to take,” said council member Tim Strohbusch. He said it should also be determined whether or not the AEDC is willing to split costs. He then made a motion to move forward with the feasibility study and Flanum made the second. The entire council voted in favor of moving the item forward to City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.