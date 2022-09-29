The faith is strong, and the history runs deep at Deronda Lutheran Church. The original building dates back to 1900 and soon will be just a memory as the congregation prepares to tear it down. For approximately 111 years the walls surrounded baptisms, confirmations, weddings and funerals. Weekly words of the Lord echoed over crying babies, fidgety children, restless teens, adults looking to be inspired for the upcoming week and an occasional napper.

Long standing members Joyle Anderson and Wayne & Lenore Olson reflected on the years of Deronda Lutheran and the joys of watching the congregation evolve and move forward over the decades.

