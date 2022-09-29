The faith is strong, and the history runs deep at Deronda Lutheran Church. The original building dates back to 1900 and soon will be just a memory as the congregation prepares to tear it down. For approximately 111 years the walls surrounded baptisms, confirmations, weddings and funerals. Weekly words of the Lord echoed over crying babies, fidgety children, restless teens, adults looking to be inspired for the upcoming week and an occasional napper.
Long standing members Joyle Anderson and Wayne & Lenore Olson reflected on the years of Deronda Lutheran and the joys of watching the congregation evolve and move forward over the decades.
“Joyle and I are sort of the old guys. The oldest members of the church at 96-years-old. But I want people to know that he is older than I am. He is older by one day,” Wayne said with a laugh.
Joyle’s grandfather was on the original board of Deronda Church and Rev. L.E. Kleppe preached the first six years of ministry.
“The property this church sits on was donated by the Jerdees,” said Lenore.
It was organized as the Scandinavian Evangelical Congregation in 1899.
Wayne said as long as he can remember, Deronda Church has been his church. He explained that he actually attended Sunday School in Wanderoos at the old schoolhouse (currently U.W. Wanderoos). He said, “Many rural schools actually had Sunday School classes, but then we attended services in Deronda.”
Joyle said he has fond memories of Sunday School, Confirmation and Luther League.
Wayne smiled as he had a reflection of Confirmation. “They asked each confirmand what nationality we were. I think there were maybe 15 kids and all but two had ‘son’ at the end of their name, so obviously Scandinavian. Norman Scobey, the Pastor’s son and Carl Essen were the oddballs.”
The Olson’s were married at Little Falls Church and held their reception in a hall that was located across from the Deronda Church. The hall was later relocated.
Deronda in its heyday was a booming community centered around the church. Beside the school and church, there was a post office, store and even a roller-skating rink.
Some highlights through the years at Deronda Lutheran include the parsonage being built in 1907 (it was later rented out and eventually sold). In 1927, services and instruction classes changed to English. In 1937, the church changed its name to Deronda Lutheran Church.1939 saw the church constitution being translated from Norwegian to English. In 1968 the church purchased the Deronda School building to use as a fellowship Hall and in 1978 it was decided services would be held in the Hall if temps went below -20. A Centennial celebration was held in 1999.
Some members of the congregation went on to serve the Lord career-wise. In 1950 Froydis Myhrwold went into the mission fields of Japan. 1955 saw Arvid Myhrwold ordained into the ministry.
When Wayne was asked if he ever considered becoming a minister, Lenore chuckled and Wayne answered, “Nope!”
Joyle chimed in, “Me either. The collar didn’t fit.”
Over the years there has been other churches associated with Deronda through the sharing of a minister. Years ago, there was Dresser, Clam Falls, Bone Lake and East & West Immanuel. Little Falls and Deronda have shared for quite some time and currently Deronda shares with Little Falls and Trinity.
Deronda’s new church, which they have been in for approximately 13 years, was built for several reasons, Lenore said the first being that the original church was falling apart. The old church had served its members very well for many years, but it was not handicap accessible. The original church had no running water or toilets. Members of the church used the old Deronda schoolhouse/ Fellowship Hall to use restrooms, hold Sunday School and hold dinners. Modernization was needed and members of the congregational felt the church was the people who attended, not a building. A building is a shell that houses the people who worship.
Joyle said the congregation themselves designed the church, after three years of discussion and 30 different plans drawn out himself, they came out with the final idea. “The 30 plans were not really that hard to draw with a computer, it wasn’t that big of a deal,” said Joyle.
Moving gave the congregation a commercial kitchen, handicap accessibility and modern restrooms.
They brought the top of the alter with them to the new location and it hangs on the wall by the sanctuary. All the stained glass was transferred from the original church to the new. Joyle moved the original bell from the bell tower over to the new location.
“It was a relief to be on the new church,” said Wayne.
While a variety of ideas have been chatted about in terms of a plan for the original church building, many of them were quite costly and it seemed the answer was to tear the building down. In the upcoming weeks, the original Deronda Lutheran Church will start coming down.
There are thoughts about trying to save the steeple, if feasible. The rest of the building will be demolished, and a parking lot will be made for those visiting the cemetery.
When asked how they felt about the original church being demolished, Joyle replied, “The sooner, the better. It is unsafe.” Wayne said he couldn’t argue with Joyle’s answer.
When asked about hopes for the future of the congregation, Joyle said, “I think we are sitting pretty good.” Wayne added they would welcome more people though.
Wayne said the best part of being a member at Deronda are the friendly people.
The new church is serving its people well. They have had approximately 13 years to say goodbye to the original church building, and know the memories made there are something they can hold forever.
