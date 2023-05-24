With Mother’s Day behind us, one family has decided secrets their mother’s may have held are not worth dwelling on, but their energy instead should be spent on making up for lost time and making plans for a glorious future filled with family love at its finest.
This tale has various first chapters. Amery resident Gene Paulson said his begins about 40 years ago when he was around 20 years old. “I was told that my dad may not be my dad. I was ready to head off to the Navy and I thought, ‘Ya, ok, whatever.’ I wasn’t shocked, but I didn’t dwell on it and I just went on with my life,” said Paulson.
He shared he never honestly thought too much about it, until the past two years. Paulson’s wife had been adopted at birth and she had been searching for her birth family. Something she decided to try was a DNA test. Out of curiosity, Paulson submitted his DNA to a genealogy company.
The first thing that threw Paulson for a loop when his results came back were that most of the ethnicities, he had been told were his heritage growing up, did not show on his DNA results. He had lived his life believing he was English, French Canadian and some German. His results though, showed his DNA to be 75% German and smattering of other ethnicities.
Paulson had grown up with six sisters and one brother. “I talked with one of my older sisters and I asked her if she would be interested in doing a sibling test and we did. The test results showed we were only half siblings,” said Paulson.
His sister was not a bit surprised. It seems Paulson’s older siblings (one brother and three sisters, who were all born to Mr. Paulson and their mother) were quite well aware of the circumstances surrounding his birth. Later, Paulson’s mother had three more daughters after his birth with her second husband.
After the revelations of his first DNA test, Paulson and his wife decided to take a second test through 23andMe and about six weeks later his life was forever changed, but his life wasn’t the only one.
Hudson resident Kris (Kovacs) Marson’s first chapter begins as a young child who remembers her mother making an odd comment to her sisters and herself that they probably had a brother somewhere. “She never ever went into detail and it was only spoken of once,” Marson said, “She was mad at my dad about something and she made the comment. I didn’t think about it much. But when I was five, I also remember a guy came to the door and my mom sent me to my room. I heard the man say that my mom’s husband should stay away from his wife. That was it.”
Chapter two unites the first chapters of Paulson and Marson Saturday, January 21, 2023, Paulson received his 23andMe results. He could see he had one Paternal match, which looked like a first cousin. He sent this person a note asking some vague questions and the two began to chat back and forth. The person on the other end was asking questions of her own; questions being fed to her by her mother-Chris Marson.
The person was Leah Marson. “I submitted my DNA to 23andMe a few years ago and it was purely out of curiosity to see what my ancestry report would be. I wanted to see where my family came from,” Leah said, “At first when Gene reached out and he said it showed we were first cousins, I thought maybe a cousin to my parents because of his age, and then before messaging him back, I looked him up on Facebook to put a picture to his name and I had a feeling I should investigate more into this.”
She called her mother and asked, “What are the chances you have a brother?” As that is exactly where her mind went when Paulson started talking to her and especially after seeing his photo on Facebook.
When the truth started unraveling, Leah was in complete shock. “But in a good way. I was excited,” she said.
By this time Paulson knew from his older siblings, that his biological father’s name could be Gene, just like himself, and that he had possibly ran a service station in South St. Paul. He then received the message from Leah, “I do not think I am your first cousin, maybe my mom or aunt might have your answers.”
Leah then told her mother, “I think you need to do 23andMe, I really think this is your brother.” Marson agreed.
Meanwhile, Marson had been communicating with her older sister Karen (Kovacs) Swenson, sadly their sister Katherine Kovacs had passed away. Marson asked her older sister if she remembered any talk of this from when they were younger, and her sister responded she did indeed. She remembered overhearing a conversation their mother was having with their uncle about their father having a son in Texas.
“When I received the news from Kris, I was kind of surprised but not just because I have a brother, but because something I had heard years ago was true. When she told me where his picture was on Facebook, all I could say was that he had the Kovacs nose.”
Paulson and Marson were going to wait for test results before meeting, but after talking and seeing photos they didn’t need test results to know the truth. One picture said it all. One of Paulson’s older siblings found a photo going through their mother’s belongings after she passed away. It was of a couple, but a corner of the female’s head had been ripped away. Paulson had the photo and sent it to Marson, who recognized it instantly; it was her parents.
Meetings happed shortly later. Paulson first met his sister Karen. “Our first meeting I was nervous and did not know what to expect from him. I had seen pictures of him. When he was here we looked at picture of dad. The more I saw him, the more he reminded me of dad,” said Swenson.
Paulson’s first meeting with his sister Kris went on for six hours. He and his wife visited with Marson and her husband over pizza and chatted nonstop. “There were plenty of hugs and laughs and absolutely no awkward silence,” said Marson.
Leah said her first meeting with her new Uncle Gene was great. “It was like we’ve always known each other, and he gives the best hugs,” she said.
The newly connected siblings cannot quite put together the pieces of the puzzle concerning Gene and his arrival into this world. They do agree that their father did not know about him. They have figured out that Mr. Paulson (the father of Gene’s older siblings that he was raised with) knew Mrs. Kovacs’ brother (Kris and Karen’s uncle), which is how Mrs. Kovacs most likely became aware of the situation.
Shortly after Paulson was born, his mother left Mr. Paulson and took him and moved to Texas. He moved around a lot as a child, finally graduating from Unity High School in 1983.
Interestingly the two woman who knew the actual truth about baby Gene, died the same year, in 2017.
Leah feels their family mystery unfolding has been a blessing. “Especially for my mom. She absolutely adores Gene and having a little brother. My brother passed almost a year ago now unexpectedly and it’s been extremely hard on all of us. I like to think he had something to do with bringing Gene to us because I know he and Gene would have gotten along great,” she said.
When asked if she would suggest others try DNA testing, Leah said, “Yes if you are prepared to possibly find new family members and unravel any family secrets from the past!”
“I am very happy to have him in my life. Life has been fuller since I know I have a larger family. I never had a brother,” said Swenson.
Paulson said, “I now have nine sisters and one brother. All of my previous siblings have been wonderful about my new found family. I have two sister named Kristine, which is odd, but it is awesome.”
He said he feels like his life has been a secret and he does not have to live a secret anymore. With cracks in his voice, Paulson was able to muster through his emotion, “I always felt like something was missing or that I had a question. I didn’t know what the question was or what the answer was, I really couldn’t ever explain it. Finding Kris and Karen though, has filled my heart and answered the question. I feel complete. I can honestly say I am the happiest I have ever been in my life.”
Marson looked over at Paulson with tear-filled eyes. She smiled, causing the drops of joy to leak down her cheeks. “I feel so lucky to have him as my brother,” she said.
It was January 21, when Paulson received his results, reached out to who ended up being his niece Leah, and Marson learned her mother’s secret was a reality. It doesn’t seem like a coincidence the following day, January 22, was Gene Kovacs’ birthday. During his time on Earth, Kovacs had no idea he had a son, but somehow on the weekend of what would have been his birthday, his children were reunited.
Swenson said, “I think that dad would happy that we are finding each other and reuniting because he had only a small family with just girls. With Gene he had his boy.”
