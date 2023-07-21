Circus-WEB.jpg

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will be at Amery’s Soldiers Field this Friday.

 Contributed

The Amery Lions Club is proud to bring the Culpepper & Merriweather to Amery’s Soldiers Field this Friday for two amazing shows at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For 32 weeks of the year, Culpepper & Merriweather circus brings an action-packed 90 minute show to over 200 towns in 17 different states.

