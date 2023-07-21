The Amery Lions Club is proud to bring the Culpepper & Merriweather to Amery’s Soldiers Field this Friday for two amazing shows at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
For 32 weeks of the year, Culpepper & Merriweather circus brings an action-packed 90 minute show to over 200 towns in 17 different states.
Their show is truly enjoyable for children of all ages, so you can bring the toddlers, kids, teenagers AND Grandparents!
They are thrilled to bring you a brand new show for 2023 and Amery Lion Larry Kresl said the Lions Club is excited to offer this to the community.
From Beautiful Animals, to High-Flying Aerialists the Culpepper & Merriweather show truly has something for everyone and you won't want to miss America's last traditional Big Top Circus.
Some of the acts you can see include Elizabeth Ayala with Hair Hang and Foot Juggling, the Loyal Family 10th Generation Bareback Riders, and Wendell the Lion.
Culpepper & Merriweather said, “We are proud to share our lives with animals both in and out of the Circus ring. All of our animals are captive-bred and the majority are rescues. We are licensed and inspected by USDA and our animals are seen by a veterinarian every 30 days. We are lucky enough to have a team of world-class vets all over the country.
“All of our animals are trained using positive reinforcement. In the show you will see animals rewarded with their favorite treats for performing behaviors. No two animal acts are ever the same! Our animals have the choice of which behaviors they feel like doing. Some days that means they do everything asked of them, and other days they feel like making their trainers look a little silly.”
As far as their big cats, Delilah & Solomon came to them after a roadside zoo was shut down by the USDA. They are brother and sister Golden Tabby Tigers and have been together their whole lives.
Their newest addition, Wendell the Lion, came to them after he was surrendered by an exotic pet owner after he grew too big to manage. “He was very scared of men when he first came to us. We're very happy to report that his handler Trey is now his best buddy! Wendell has been making appearances in the show recently. He is now a growing brave boy with loads of confidence. He loves our female tiger Delilah very much and she's been integral in helping us to teach Wendell what to do in the ring. Right now, the goal is to teach him to get on his seat, sit next to Delilah and then leave the ring when the act is over. Each act is a training session you'll get to see live.”
Event tickets can be bought from a member of the Amery Lions or by visiting cm-circus.square.site
