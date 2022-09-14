breaking The 2022 Amery Fall Festival Medallion has been found! April Ziemer April Ziemer Author email Sep 14, 2022 Sep 14, 2022 Updated 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Sandy Beauvais and the 2022 Amery Fall Festival medallion Note that Sandy Beauvais left in the tree where she found the medallion. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Congratulations to Sandy Beauvais! She found the 2022 Amery Fall Festival Medallion in a pine tree at the North Twin boat landing. Enjoy this weekend's festival and watch for the full medallion story and other Fall Festival coverage in next Tuesday's Amery Free Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April Ziemer Author email Follow April Ziemer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Suspect in stolen vehicle incident still at large The 2022 Amery Fall Festival Medallion has been found! Amery Free Press E-Edition: September 13, 2022 Name Change - Naliyah Diane Sue Roscoe Bush cards 55 at Pheasant Hills Warrior harriers compete in Bruce Invitational Clayton volleyball over .500 after sweeping Clear Lake Turtle Lake defeats Clear Lake in football Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSuspect in stolen vehicle incident still at largeThe 2022 Amery Fall Festival Medallion has been found!Klopoteks crowned 2022 Amery Fall Festival Grand MarshalsLess educators joining the retirement clubAmery volleyball now 8-0 after defeating CameronNathan Neil LemkeRobert W. CroesThey’ve got the rhythm and man-oh-man, they’ve got the BluesThomas “KoolAid” KuhlPolk County at three road fatalities for year Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Sep 15 2022 Amery Fall Festival – “Leaves and Laughter” Thu, Sep 15, 2022 Sep 15 Amery Area Garden Club Thu, Sep 15, 2022 Sep 15 Memory Cafe Thu, Sep 15, 2022 Sep 15 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Sep 15, 2022 Sep 16 2022 Amery Fall Festival – “Leaves and Laughter” Fri, Sep 16, 2022 Sep 17 2022 Amery Fall Festival – “Leaves and Laughter” Sat, Sep 17, 2022 Sep 17 Amery FFA Corn Maze Sat, Sep 17, 2022 Sep 18 2022 Amery Fall Festival – “Leaves and Laughter” Sun, Sep 18, 2022 Sep 18 Amery FFA Alumni and Supporters Farm Toy Show Sun, Sep 18, 2022 Sep 19 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Sep 19, 2022 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia News National Night Out April Ziemer Updated Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +14 Polk County Fair Updated Aug 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +43 News Polk County Fair April Ziemer Updated Aug 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +16 featured Area July 4th activities April Ziemer Updated Jul 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 News CL pics Jul 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +15 News Music on the River - Friday, June 17, 2022 April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 2022 Clayton Cheese Days Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News 2022 Amery Art Fair April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1:45 Tank Moving Day April Ziemer Updated Dec 12, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 0:42 November 30th truck fire Robert PetersenUpdated Dec 6, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.