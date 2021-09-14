Amery Community Club's punch card promotion has come to an end. The promotion ran for 22 weeks and saw 100 shoppers win $50 in Amery Scrip money.
Cards turned in show approximately $1,128,600 were spent in Amery from April 14, 2021-September 12, 2021.
A big Thank-You to participating businesses and a HUGE Thank-You for those who continue to shop in Amery during construction.
