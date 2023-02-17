By Greg Marsten
Should disaster ever strike Polk County, teams will be prepared thanks to recent training given to Polk and neighboring counties.
The disaster scenario is far from a stretch, and decidedly scary. Without giving too much away, this potentially deadly incident was caused by a drivers’ medical emergency, which led to a crash at a busy intersection between a minivan and a truck carrying anhydrous ammonia. After the crash, the anhydrous started to spill all over the scene and threaten anyone even remotely near the incident, and possibly even more as the winds took the plume.
This very real scenario was played out in nearly a dozen different locations across Northwest Wisconsin at the same time recently, in a unique joint regional Hazardous Materials Tabletop Exercise.
“This facilitated exercise is designed to exercise local coordination but also touches on regional assets and requests, collaboration and networking,” stated facilitator Melissa Wallen of Pre-Emergency Planning, LLC, which led the event.
County mock accidents saw different flavors of workers and agencies involved. This included representatives from law enforcement, dispatchers, EMS workers from ambulances to first responders, fire departments, police, and sheriffs’ offices, even representatives from highway departments, the DNR, hospitals, Tribal representatives, even several jailers took part, as did representatives from the National Weather Service, Red Cross and other state agencies sat in and took part in the shared online exercise, which Melissa Wallen facilitated remotely.
The 911 call
Wallen shared a transcript of the first 911 call, registered at 6:02 p.m.: “Send help, a tanker truck just struck a minivan. Two people were in the van and are not getting out. The tanker truck is laying on its side and leaking something. My eyes and my throat are burning, and the tanker truck driver is not getting out, either.”
That same scenario played out at over a dozen locations, with the various local responses being noted for the first half hour of the event.
“Think about your role,” Wallen said, as she noted the semi-truck placard showed #1105, or anhydrous ammonia.
The various responses included ways to inform the possibly affected areas that people should “shelter in place” or stay inside, with an update coming ten minutes later from one of the first responders on the scene, who noted at 6:12 p.m. that the tanker truck had significant damage.
The responses varied across the region, in part due the different locations, which may have presented their own issues, such as in Burnett County, where a significant population center surrounded the (mock) crash scene in Siren, but other issues emerged.
Local responses and the scenes
Wallen noted that each scenario involved local specific responses and how they would react to the situation, as the details were revealed in several stages.
“(The responses) will be shared with the state,” Wallen said, noting that the responses would also be evaluated for future funding and equipment allocation.
Wallen went over a number of aspects they needed to consider, from the wind speed, the location and how the “plume” of ammonia might affect the area nearby, and even the minutia people often don’t consider such an incident, such as making sure the detours and road closures don’t accidentally send people into the danger zone.
The details of the incident were all the same for each group: Temperature in the mid-20s, low humidity, West winds at 10 MPH, and a recent significant winter storm that left up to four inches of snow across the possible disaster scene, with blowing and drifting, making travel hazardous to begin with.
Wallen pointed out the need to shut the area down, to make sure the right people were called in to assist with the response, which isn’t just Haz-Mat workers, but the personnel involved with road closures, detours, and possible evacuation of affected residents.
Staffing issues a problem
A common issue among counties was making sure they had enough personnel to make sure the scene was secured, while another common issue was the possibly hundreds of miles between the accident scene and actual Haz-Mat response teams, which are only stationed in several areas across the region and could mean they would not arrive for well over an hour after the spill and release.
Other participants weighed-in and became involved, from the Red Cross on finding possible temporary housing for nearby residents to the National Weather Service, which offered up mapping of each scenario on possible ways the deadly plume might go, depending on the real-time weather conditions.
“It’s a great tool for larger incidents,” Wallen said.
Other agencies also were alerted, including the DNR’s Fish and Wildlife Service on possible ways to keep the deadly plume from tainting water or fisheries, and even public works personnel, who could help with road closures, detours and possibly even ways to adjust or move the crash vehicles on scene and limit the release, although exposure to the deadly ammonia always needs to be considered, and limited the medical responses for the three victims on scene.
Once those three were removed or extricated from the vehicles, there were also deeper issues with decontamination of the victims, whose clothing alone may have enough a latent ammonia to contaminate not just an ambulance and EMTS, btu even an entire emergency room or hospital – which might happen if the victims were transported by car or by others on scene.
Wallen then outlined that the patients have been extricated, but that the truck driver was deceased on the scene.
How to inform the public at inconvenient times
The other issues begin to show their face, from how to get the word out to nearby residents and the new media to managing eyewitness or citizen reports, as literally everyone is a reporter now with social media and the like.
But Wallen also pointed out that while this scenario played out in the early evening, post rush hour, there may be an entirely different set of issues if it happened at a less convenient time.
“Sometime things happen in the middle of the night, and maybe some of the people who would not normally have access to equipment or other warning systems may not be available,” Wallen said, adding that something as simple as a social media password to get in and warn residents, may not be readily available if certain people are gone.
The final details of the follow-up are often overlooked by some personnel, and she pointed out the need to keep track of where victims might be sent for treatment, and making sure affected personnel and equipment are properly disinfected and the like afterword. She also stressed the need to cross train people in various aspects of such a possible “mass casualty event.”
“Staff shortages are an issue across emergency services,” Wallen said.
Common issues
Among the other comments from various agencies noted included things like a shortage of ambulances, and even the need to inform the trucking company of the incident, as they may have a better idea on tanker volume, capacities, and specifications on the leaking trailer. Some people even noted that the trucking company may have equipment available to off-load the ammonia, if needed.
“It’s also about when it’s safe to return,” Wallen said, adding that the local teams may want to have access to air quality monitoring equipment, and may also need to be extra careful with the ammonia, which is “lazy” and rolls downhill, affecting anything wet and possibly decimating the aquaculture of a body of water, if not contained correctly.
“It’s not a one-size-fits-all,” Wallen added.
