You will see new faces behind the wheels of Amery Police Department squad cars. With badges in place, two new members of the force have taken their oath to serve and protect.
Amery Clerk/Treasurer Ben Jansen welcomed and swore in Amery’s newest Chief of Police, Steven Hainzl.
Immediately after taking his own oath, the Chief said with a smile, “We get a two-for today.” Before swearing in Amery’s newest officer, Lucas McAlpine, Chief asked him, “Are you ready?”
McAlpine responded, “Oh ya!”
Something that will not be a crime for the police team to enforce, will be the running of Airbnb rentals, as long as the new short-term rental ordinance is followed.
What Is Airbnb? Airbnb, as in “Air Bed and Breakfast,” is a service that lets property owners rent out their spaces to travelers looking for a place to stay. Travelers can rent a space for multiple people to share, a shared space with private rooms, or the entire property for themselves.
The city’s Bed and Breakfast ordinance has been replaced by a short-term rental ordinance. Jansen said, “We do not currently have any Bed and Breakfast establishments, but we do have people who want to Airbnb. Previously we were treating Airbnb properties like “Bed and Breakfasts, but they are not the same thing.”
Jansen said the new ordinance 01-2023 was actually more simplified than the previous.
Council member Mike Manor motioned to adopt the new short-term rental ordinance. It was seconded by Sharon Marks and approved by all.
The new ordinance can be found on the city website.
