The suspect in an Amery stolen vehicle incident has not been located despite the use of a drone to assist in the search.
According to the Amery Police Department, September 13, 2022, at approximately 9:20 p.m. the Amery Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle theft that occurred on Arlington Drive in the City of Amery.
After taking the initial vehicle theft report, an Amery Police Officer located the stolen vehicle in the Kwik Trip gas station parking lot in Amery. The officer attempted to stop the stolen vehicle in the Kwik Trip parking lot, however the vehicle fled from the officer northbound on Keller Avenue before turning onto Harriman Avenue.
A vehicle pursuit was initiated with the stolen vehicle, which fled at speeds around 65mph in a posted 25mph speed zone within the City of Amery. A male passenger in the stolen vehicle jumped out of the fleeing vehicle near the intersection of Burman Street and was detained by the Amery Police Department.
A responding Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to deploy a tire deflation device on the fleeing vehicle just north of the City of Amery. The stolen vehicle later came to a stop and the operator of the vehicle fled on foot into a wooded area.
A search of the area was conducted by law enforcement with the assistance of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and their K9 Unit. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office also responded with a drone to help assist with the search for the suspect who was not located. Law Enforcement has identified a suspect in this matter; however, the suspect name(s) are being withheld at this time.
