The beginning of summer is an exciting time in Amery, bringing longer days, warmer weather, and more time to spend with loved ones. For a group of five young women, this summer will also bring a big responsibility and unique experience. Haley Pulkrabek, Sarah Meck, Kylie Burch, Grace Ziegler, and Little Miss Pyper Littlefield—the 2022-2023 Miss Amery court—are beginning to embark on a summer full of parades, public events, and shared memories.
Though they’re facing a large time commitment, the court is still excited for what these months might hold. When I interviewed them in mid-May, they spoke excitedly about nice weather, meeting new people, mentoring next year’s candidates, and even the mishaps they will have along the way. “I’m excited for the amount of times we’re going to have to fix the speaker if it doesn’t work during the parade”, Haley Pulkrabek (Miss Amery) joked, as the other girls joined in her laughter.
I served as Miss Amery last year, along with Emma, Rachel, and Delphi, and from my experience, this kind of spontaneity—among many other things—is incredibly important. With over 200 hours of parades and events, lots of lessons like this one are learned. Though it’s a big responsibility, the benefits of this program are incredibly significant.
Most Amery citizens have some familiarity with Miss Amery from seeing the signature crowns and sashes around community gatherings such as Music on the River, the Fourth of July Ice Cream Sundae, and Fall Festival. Beyond that, though, just what the program does is something of a mystery.
Since the first Miss Amery was crowned in 1949, royalty members have worked with a volunteer-led committee and the Amery Community Club to attend a full calendar of events stretching through Wisconsin and Minnesota towns. Court members must have excellent time management skills and ownership of their own schedules, navigating their work and social life around royalty events. Social skills are challenged and grown through the program as participants interact with people from all walks of life—young and old, familiar faces and strangers. Royalty members must be good role models, especially with the number of younger children they interact with, and also have to cooperate with each other to keep things flowing smoothly.
As a member of the royalty court, I was a little overwhelmed at first with the number of things I had to do. After arriving at each event, we were first expected to attend a Queen’s Tea, which is a social gathering with visiting courts where we celebrated the outgoing royalty members, took pictures, ate, and sometimes did other activities while talking to girls from other towns. We would then set up the float, which was difficult at first, but eventually boiled down to a system we all knew well. After waiting in the lineup for varying lengths of time, we would go through the parade, waving at and greeting watchers, before ending, taking the float down, and either heading home or staying to explore local festivities. It could be tiring, but countless memories were made along the way, especially once my court and I settled into a rhythm for each event.
Although much of their season has yet to happen, the current Miss Amery court has already created memories as well. Sarah Meck, the court’s 1st Princess, appreciated the communication skills that she was able to develop just from candidacy. “You’re talking to people in your school you usually wouldn’t,” she explained. “You’re running with whoever else runs, and just doing the talent shows and interview really puts yourself out there and you experience new feelings if you’re not used to being on stage.”
Though it can be exhausting to be “on” all the time, the rewards are worth it. There were many times during my reign when young children would come excitedly up to Rachel, Emma, Delphi, and me, wanting to talk to a “real princess” or take a picture. Sometimes they were shy, hiding behind coaxing parents, but Rachel and Emma especially were gifted at putting them at ease and making them feel welcome and valued around us. One fond memory of mine is when I read with the kids at Amery’s Clubhouse daycare center, and the four-year-olds were enamored, touching the hem of my dress, investigating my crown, and asking if they could come visit me at my castle. It made me want to be a good influence for them, and I was grateful that I could bring a little excitement to their day.
2nd Princess Kylie Burch expressed this same feeling. She told a story about the Anoka Halloween parade, which this year’s court attended dressed as characters from Alice in Wonderland. “I remember vividly this little girl in a Moana costume, and she was like, ‘Mommy, look, there’s a princess that looks like me’.” she said. “I just almost started crying on the float.”
The joy of bringing happiness to somebody else—especially a younger person—is one of the many benefits of Miss Amery that make the time commitment, stress, and sore smile muscles worth it. Miss Amery also grows spontaneity, as I mentioned before. Through the program, I learned to let go of my tight grip on life a little bit. So, our speaker died during the parade, and we were in silence? We could interact with the crowd better. Rain poured on us during the Turtle Lake parade? Eventually we decided to put down our umbrellas and embrace the deluge, some of the most fun I had had in a long time. Most of the little setbacks I tend to obsess over were not as important as I thought, and I learned it was easier to just enjoy the memories they produced.
In addition, being a queen provides insider access to the vibrant experience of local festivals. The colorful local culture we partook in at each event completely disproved a stereotype part of me had sometimes held—that of the rural Midwest being boring or all the same. Our area is full of life and excitement if we just look for it.
The current court has their own views on the benefits of this program. 3rd Princess Grace Ziegler appreciated the ability to serve as an ambassador, pointing out that “It’s a great opportunity to represent your town, and you take on this responsibility of being a face for your community when you travel to other places.” Haley echoed her statement, saying, “I feel closer to the town of Amery, even in the candidate process.”
Miss Amery is a long-standing program that is often evolving with the times. For example, the 22-23 court will ride through Fall Festival on a new float, the first time in 15 years. Though it may change, however, there will still be a lot about this program to appreciate. I hope this year’s court can cultivate as many memories, friendships, and life skills as I was able to. I also hope the public will come support these leaders at Amery Fall Festival or other events, and that they’ll follow the lead of the Miss Amery court and explore the fascinating area we call home.
