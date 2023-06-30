The beginning of summer is an exciting time in Amery, bringing longer days, warmer weather, and more time to spend with loved ones. For a group of five young women, this summer will also bring a big responsibility and unique experience. Haley Pulkrabek, Sarah Meck, Kylie Burch, Grace Ziegler, and Little Miss Pyper Littlefield—the 2022-2023 Miss Amery court—are beginning to embark on a summer full of parades, public events, and shared memories. 

Though they’re facing a large time commitment, the court is still excited for what these months might hold. When I interviewed them in mid-May, they spoke excitedly about nice weather, meeting new people, mentoring next year’s candidates, and even the mishaps they will have along the way. “I’m excited for the amount of times we’re going to have to fix the speaker if it doesn’t work during the parade”, Haley Pulkrabek (Miss Amery) joked, as the other girls joined in her laughter. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.