After eight years serving on the Amery City Council, Tim Strohbusch resigned effective July 15, 2022. In his Letter of Resignation, Strohbusch cited, “I have decided to pursue other career opportunities.”
Strohbusch represented wards 3,4 and 5 within the city. He was recognized by Mayor Chad Leonard during a meeting of the Committee of the Whole. Leonard thanked Strohbusch for his dedicated service and everything he has done for the city of Amery.
In his resignation letter to Leonard, Strohbusch said, “I do want to thank you, city staff and the citizens of Amery for the opportunity to serve as alderperson for the past eight years. The years have been challenging however I feel Amery is in a good place for the future.”
Having a full city council was short lived. Leonard recently appointed two people to empty chairs on the council, Mike Manor and Mykaela Thompson. He will now need to make an appointment to fill the seat left vacant by Strohbusch. Leonard asked anyone who is interested to please contact City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.