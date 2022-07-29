After eight years serving on the Amery City Council, Tim Strohbusch resigned effective July 15, 2022. In his Letter of Resignation, Strohbusch cited, “I have decided to pursue other career opportunities.”

Strohbusch represented wards 3,4 and 5 within the city. He was recognized by Mayor Chad Leonard during a meeting of the Committee of the Whole. Leonard thanked Strohbusch for his dedicated service and everything he has done for the city of Amery.

