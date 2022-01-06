According to an email from Ben Elfelt, Polk County Parks and Trails Coordinator, Polk County Snowmobile trails, including the Stower, will open at 10 a.m. January 6, 2022.
In January 2021, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) reached a decision on the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail after years of debate whether or not to allow motorized activity on the trail. There were meetings, presentations, cases plead from opposing sides and ultimately a Master Plan. After years of discussion, the WDNR and Polk County came to an agreement on the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail, with the fate being left in the hands of the Polk County Board of Supervisors.
At a January 6, 2021 meeting of Polk County’s Environmental Services committee, Director Bob Kazmierski said Polk County had recently met six times with the WDNR over how to implement changes to the usage of the trail, including allowing snowmobiles and equestrians to use the trail. Kazmierski called the agreements a, “significant resolution.”
February 4, 2021 Friends of the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail filed a lawsuit against the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Polk County Board of Supervisors over the decision. According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, the last event of the case was a hearing October 20, 2021. The judge has not yet given a ruling.
