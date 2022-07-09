The latest with the Stower Seven Lakes State Trail lawsuit sees both sides still waiting for a decision from the judge on both cases. The case involving Polk County, the Friends of the Stower and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), had their oral arguments and an oral ruling from Judge Vlack.
According to Polk County Corporation Counsel Malia Malone, the Petitioners (Friends of Stower) requested to amend their pleadings to include a claim that the DNR should have done a particular environmental impact study and the court granted their request. This started a new round of briefing schedules for motions to dismiss by the DNR and Polk County.
Malone said, “Now those need to be revamped to address this new claim made by the Friends. That briefing schedule is set to end at the very end of September, so I anticipate the soonest we would have oral arguments on those motions to dismiss would be sometime in October. I anticipate at this point the equestrian season to go on because I doubt the Friends will file another Temporary Restraining Order or Request for Injunction because nothing would have changed since they were denied last year. But I suppose anything is possible, they could file it. I don’t anticipate a resolution to either of the cases until at the very earliest, fall.”
