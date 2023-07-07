County board stays with the status quo for the Gandy Dancer – for now; Measure to allow ATVs/UTVs, as well as equestrians, is denied 

With an ultimate goal of evaluating routes for UTVs, ATVs and equestrian users to have trail connections between St. Croix Falls and the Burnett County line along the Gandy Dancer, the Polk County Board is still unsure of what lies ahead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.