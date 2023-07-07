County board stays with the status quo for the Gandy Dancer – for now; Measure to allow ATVs/UTVs, as well as equestrians, is denied
With an ultimate goal of evaluating routes for UTVs, ATVs and equestrian users to have trail connections between St. Croix Falls and the Burnett County line along the Gandy Dancer, the Polk County Board is still unsure of what lies ahead.
After about 18 months of work and $80,000 expended on consultants, the Polk County Board voted unanimously to stay with the status quo and not make any changes to the Gandy Dancer State Trail.
For now …
A feasibility study focusing on the potential of adding ATVs/UTVs and equestrian users to the Gandy Dancer between St. Croix Falls and the Burnett County line ultimately ended when it was found that motorized vehicles were prohibited along the Gandy Dancer that runs congruently with the Ice Age Trail for a number of miles.
And while equestrian users might have been allowed along the northern portions of the trail, the county board decided not to make any changes in light of litigation that could limit the county’s powers in establishing a master plan.
County Corporation Counsel Malia Malone said the current litigation involving the Stower Trail is close to being determined, but added, “… if the court goes one way it could take away the ability to master plan at all.”
Stating the changes to the Gandy Dancer were “not time sensitive,” and encouraged the county board to approve a motion to keep the trail as-is for now.
“It makes fiscal sense to see where the other litigation resolves before spending money … from a fiscal conservative standpoint … this might not be the right time,” Malone said.
The board action came after a lengthy presentation about changes along the trail by Phil Johnson and Isaac Case, both landscape architects with SRF Consulting Group.
Johnson said the ultimate goal was to evaluate routes for UTVs and ATVs, as well as for equestrian users as part of a potential connection of the trail between St. Croix Falls and the Burnett County line along the Gandy Dancer.
With a goal in engaging the public, the consultants also looked at safety, the development, and the impacts of maintenance costs.
They began by looking at four options:
Shared use of existing right of way
Utilizing a mixed trail with the use of county and town roadways
Utilizing a shared use of the existing trail … along the main corridor
Parallel routes considered through land easements or acquisitions
Johnson said, “we had a lot of public engagement,” and that they took “a broad approach with valuable input.”
From that engagement, along with a thorough study of allowed uses, the consultants came up with two recommended options.
However, the options to be considered were limited because of legislated regulations.
The consultants told the board that when they began to dig into the legislated rules guiding the constraints of the Ice Age Trail, they found that it is subject to rules that would make it impossible to include motorized traffic along the Gandy Dancer.
According to national legislation, ATVs and UTVs are not permitted on the Gandy Dancer Trail for the duration that it shares right of way with the Ice Age Trail, which encompasses more than 15 miles.
The consultants considered moving the Ice Age Trail to one side of the Gandy Dancer or the other, but found that was prohibited, as well.
In addition to the national legislation, the consultants also found that state legislation would also prohibit motorized vehicles along the route.
With that in mind, the first option proposed by the consultants was Alternative C, which called for shared uses on the existing trail. Though ATVs wouldn’t be allowed, a trail for equestrians could be built along the northern portions of the Gandy Dancer under this option.
The development costs in adding equestrian use to the trail between Luck and Lewis would be between $35,000 and $66,000 for trailhead improvements and signage, but could be more if the trail surface was changed or widened. An additional $1,000-$11,000 would also be needed for trailhead upkeep, trail surface maintenance, and vegetation control.
In order to ultimately complete the plan, the county would also have to amend its master plan – adding equestrian uses.
Amending the plan was estimated at a cost of between $35,000 and $110,000 in addition to development costs.
The second recommendation, which was ultimately approved by the board, was to do nothing at all at this time.
By approving the status quo, there will be no change in use options, meaning ATVs/UTVs and equestrian uses will still be prohibited.
