BALSAM LAKE, Wisconsin, September, 26, 2022—The Stower Seven Lakes State Trail in Polk County will be opening for its yearly equestrian season beginning October 1st.

Built on a former railroad corridor, this 14-mile trail begins in Amery and ends about one mile from Dresser at 90th avenue. The trail right-of-way was acquired from Wisconsin Central Limited in 2003 by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) under the Stewardship Program. The trail was named in recognition of the longtime public service and leadership demonstrated by Harvey and Marilyn Stower of Amery.

