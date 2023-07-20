Former prosecutor convicted in April on 3 counts of capturing sex videos without consent
Daniel Steffen, a former Polk County District Attorney and Burnett County Assistant District Attorney, is facing more than 10 years in prison as a result of his recent conviction on three counts of representations depicting nudity.
Each of the three counts carries with it a fine of not more than $10,000 or a prison sentence of not more than 3.5 years, or both.
The consequences of his conviction will be decided Monday, July 24, 9:30 a.m., at a sentencing hearing in St. Croix County Circuit Court Branch 3 with Judge Scott J. Nordstrand presiding.
In a late-April four-day trial, state prosecutors proved to a 12-member St. Croix County jury that Steffen captured three video recordings of himself engaged in sex with the victims who testified in court they had not agreed to be recorded and were unaware at the time that they were being recorded.
Though Steffen was originally scheduled to be tried in Polk County, the venue was changed to Judge Nordstrand’s St. Croix County courtroom.
Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation special agents initiated a review of Steffen in late 2019 and into early 2020 by following up on a tip “that a female known to the witness had openly talked about having sexual relations with a Burnett County Assistant District Attorney in exchange for leniency on criminal cases the female had pending in Burnett County,” stated the criminal complaint.
It took a while before investigators found some traction in their review, after the victims admitted to their relationships with Steffen and searches of Steffen’s home and office were made. Investigators seized electronics that contained numerous communications, photos, and videos. From these materials were the three videos that were the basis of the charges – two were captured with Victim1 on Aug. 8, 2018, and Sept. 11, 2018, while the third included Victim2, and was captured on Feb. 11, 2018.
Both victims testified at the trial that they did not know they were being recorded, nor did they consent to the creation of the videos.
In opening arguments at the trial, Assistant Attorney General Edward Minser called Steffen a “selfish and egotistical man.” He told the jury the state would prove the defendant had “set a trap” for the women in his own home to capture the video recordings of their sexual activity.
Defense Attorney Eric Nelson, in his opening argument, said, “There are two sides to this story,” and asked the jurors to consider the two separate “unique relationships” and whether there were expectations of privacy or whether those expectations could have been implied.
In the end, the jury didn’t buy the defense’s argument.
Throughout the four days of the trial, the state painted Steffen as one who used power and control over his victims, without regard to their rights for privacy.
In closing, State Attorney David Maas told the jury, “Today, the defendant is not in control. You are.”
The state attorney concluded his closing, saying that he wanted the jury to make it so that when the defendant wakes up in the morning and looks in the mirror, “he sees three things: guilty, guilty, guilty.”
Nelson, in his closing remarks, said the jury should understand that the system is “designed to protect the defendant,” and that the country was founded on the principal of due process.
He also stated that he believed much of the state’s arguments around consent included information that was cherrypicked and didn’t tell the entire story. He said the case was more complicated than “a 10-second clip. Relationships are complex and they evolve and they change,” he said.
The jury returned from deliberations with the three guilty verdicts in less than 90 minutes.
