He will also have to register as a sex offender
No public office. No voting. Cannot possess any firearms, and “must stay completely sober.” Rights that many take for granted, but will be missing in the future of former Polk County District Attorney and Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Steffen.
He has 20 days to appeal the terms of his Monday, July 24, sentencing, which also included 1.5 years in jail (to run concurrently), including 2 years extended supervision on two of the three charges of capturing intimate videos for which he was convicted in April.
The third charge, also of creating an intimate video recording without the victim’s consent, was withheld and Steffen was placed on probation for four years, which will run consecutively with the prison sentence.
In addition, Steffen was ordered to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.
Appearing before St. Croix County Circuit Judge Scott J. Nordstrand in Polk County Circuit Court Branch 3, state DOJ attorneys recommended 1.5 years of initial confinement on each of the first two charges, followed by two years of extended supervision on the first two counts, as well as 1 year of initial confinement and 2 years of extended supervision on the third charge. The state also recommended that Steffen register as a sex offender for 15 years with conditions that included no possession of any unapproved electronic devices and having monitoring software installed on any approved devices.
There was no testimony at the sentencing hearing from either side, but both the state attorneys prosecuting the case and the defense attorney got a chance to present their recommendations to the judge.
The Department of Justice was represented by State Attorneys William Maas and Edward Minser, while Steffen was represented by Attorney Eric Nelson.
Maas, in presenting for the state, asked the judge to consider a stiffer sentence because Steffen’s offenses, though including two consenting adults, were aggravated by the fact that Steffen made the recordings without the knowledge of the victims over the course of a full year, with the incidents occurring in February, August, and September of 2018.
Nelson argued that Steffen had been going through personal issues during that time, which included the use of alcohol, but that he had since turned his life around.
Maas also argued that previous cases of an OWI and charges of theft showed that Steffen demonstrated a pattern of behavior that involved the defendant’s lack of respect for the rule of law.
But it was the convictions before the judge that was of the most concern, and Maas said that the charges were aggravated by the fact that he made the recordings during their “most intimate moments and without consent.” He also said that Steffen’s actions required pre-planning and that Steffen recorded sex with two different victims on multiple occasions.
Nelson argued that the convictions shouldn’t require imprisonment, that the defendant had been in jail since late April and had experienced the dangers that lurk in jail – especially for a former public official.
Nelson said Steffen was told by jail officials that he shouldn’t tell other inmates who he was or what he had done to reduce the chances of violence against him in the jail.
Steffen, reading from a lengthy statement, broke down several times, especially when referencing his children and how difficult it was explaining what had happened and what a jail term would mean for himself and his family.
He apologized to both victims during his statement. To Victim1, he said he was sorry she “had to go through this,” adding that he was sorry for any embarrassment and trauma. “I hope someday she can forgive me.”
Apologizing also to Victim2, he said, “I’m sorry this had to happen. We were friends … I violated that friendship. I should have stopped the recording … I should have deleted it. I hope you’re listening … I want you to know that nobody ever saw the video … I never shared it and never told anyone about it.”
Asking again for forgiveness, he concluded his apology by saying, “I’m sorry. I don’t know what else to say.”
He went on to add that this conviction has changed his life, that he lost employment, his girlfriend, and that he has done significant soul-searching over the past couple of years.
Describing the routines of jail – being locked down for 23 hours each day with an hour of recreation - has caused him to lose 32 pounds, while essentially being relegated to his cell.
He said he’s missed birthdays and the graduation of his son … “How do I ever make it up to him?” he asked.
In asking for the judge to grant probation, Steffen said, “I’ll follow the rules. I’m not the same person … I don’t recognize that person anymore … you will never hear from me again.”
Judge Nordstrand heard Steffen, but he wasn’t convinced.
In his ruling, Nordstrand agreed with the state that there was no immediate need to consider any substance treatment, but that the gravity of the offense and the safety of the public were substantial enough to warrant jail time.
Though no charges of impropriety of a public official were brought against Steffen, the judge acknowledged the importance of the defendant’s position of power and that he was “in a position of power … the level of control that can be exercised by an ADA can be significant,” he said.
Nordstrand also pointed to the gravity of the three convictions. He intimated that if it had been just one separate incident that he may feel more inclined toward probation, but because the case involved three separate incidents over the course of several months, that the gravity increased, and that jail time was justified.
“This was three different crimes, on three different occasions, and two different victims. The court does not believe probation is warranted,” Nordstrom said.
All during Nordstrand’s sentencing, Steffen was visibly upset, shaking and bowing his head, turning back toward family and friends who sat in the row behind the defendant and tearing up while communicating with them.
Steffen must also pay $872 in court costs and $750 for a DNA surcharge.
