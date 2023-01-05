The Wisconsin State Ethics Commission has issued a written warning to the Polk County Republican Party, finding probable cause that the party had failed to properly report contributions and disbursements it made in support of candidates at the spring election after March 21.

The commission issued its warning after two spring election candidates, Nancy Beck and Lisa Doerr, filed a complaint in September after having noticed the party did not report all contributions and disbursements in the July election finance reports.

