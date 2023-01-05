The Wisconsin State Ethics Commission has issued a written warning to the Polk County Republican Party, finding probable cause that the party had failed to properly report contributions and disbursements it made in support of candidates at the spring election after March 21.
The commission issued its warning after two spring election candidates, Nancy Beck and Lisa Doerr, filed a complaint in September after having noticed the party did not report all contributions and disbursements in the July election finance reports.
Because this was the first violation by the county GOP, and because the party amended the report to include the contributions and disbursements that totaled $8,072, the ethics commission decided to issue the written warning “in lieu of further enforcement action,” the commission wrote.
The campaign letter (Example shown to the left) was mailed just days before the 2022 spring election with the return address including the name of specific county board candidates. However, the address of each of the candidates was not included. Instead, the letter’s return address was that of Republican Party of Polk County Chairman Alan Walker.
For Nancy Beck and Lisa Doerr, county board candidates in districts 3 and 8, it wasn’t so much that a letter was sent, but that they felt it contained instances of misinformation, if not outright untruths.
Beck said she and Doerr ran for county board with the intent to “Help our communities and be a part of the county … but instead we became a part of this smear campaign of the Republican Party of Polk County.”
Because the letter was sent just days before the election, Beck said they had no time to counter.
Beck ended up losing by 16 votes. Doerr lost by 103 votes.
“We know the letter had an impact because I had my Republican supporters call me up and say they had to do all kinds of damage control on it,” Doerr said.
Beck and Doerr were also upset that the people sending the letter didn’t do their due diligence to get their facts right.
“They did not contact any of the candidates to know our views and had no background on the things they said in that letter,” Beck said.
“We started watching the financial reports. We knew they were going to have to provide information. It turned out there were no expenses or donations attributed to anything to do with this letter on their financial reports that they are required under Wisconsin law to file,” Beck said.
Beck and Doerr researched the process of protest and discovered they needed to submit a complaint to the State Ethics Commission.
Beck and Doerr filed their complaint Sept. 19, and the Polk County Republicans amended their financial statement to include all of the contributions and disbursements related to the letter-writing campaign Sept. 23
Polk County Republican Party Chairman Allen Walker was contacted for comment and clarification for this story. “The 12-13-22 Wisconsin Election Commission ruling was the end of it, so I’m not going to respond,” Walker said. “Just don’t publish any lies. Thank you.”
“We’re pretty normal citizens,” Doerr said … “Just figuring out how to file this complaint was kind of a challenge.”
Beck added, “Of course, this was a non-partisan race – or it’s supposed to have been a non-partisan race.”
Doerr added, “I was really happy to see that they [the Ethics Commission] agreed with us and that [the Polk County GOP] did get the warning … But it really does show that it’s up to the citizens to figure this stuff out … it’s indicative of what’s going on in Polk County, let’s put it that way.”
Beck concluded that “many of the issues in that letter, of course, the county has no jurisdiction over at all. They don’t even pertain to what these supervisors would be doing.”
