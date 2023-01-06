What once was a 114-bed facility 11 years ago, the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home is now at an 85-bed capacity, though its regular count as of late has been around 60.
Those number are completely staff-driven, Administrator Dana Reese told the Polk County Health and Human Services Board at its Dec. 13 meeting at the home.
“It’s been a heck of a couple years here for us as it has been for everybody. But for our industry especially,” Reese said.
Not only have nursing homes dealt with the issues brought on by COVID, but the lack of a fully-staffed facility has provided difficult challenges.
She also stressed that senior facilities are some of the most highly-regulated industries.
But it’s the difficulty of keeping the building staffed which takes up a lot of Reese’s time.
During COVID the north wing of the building was dedicated as a COVID unit.
“One of the big changes when COVID hit … was [establishing] a dedicated COVID area where any patients positive for COVID [were located].”
But it has been staffing, or lack thereof, that has driven how many residents they can house.
“When we are at full staff we have more residents … we aren’t going to take residents if we can’t take care of them … We try to keep our standards high and our quality of care high … we are turning people down every day, which really breaks my heart because some of those people are from our communities in Polk County,” Reese said.
Because they don’t have the staff in place, there are many who have been hospitalized for months who are looking to move to facilities such as Golden Age. The Amery home administrators have no choice but to deny these referrals.
“That’s the huge issue right now in long-term care – it’s the lack of staffing to take care of the folks that have to go home or stay in the hospital … We would love to take them if we can, but we won’t if we don’t have the staff to take care of them … it’s a struggle, but it is every day that we are turning folks away.”
Reese said the home has hired a recruiter who is working part-time “trying to get some new avenues of advertising and bring folks in.”
The home is also part of the WisCaregiver program offered through the state to encourage those interested in becoming Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA).
The state pays for the training and there is a $500 incentive bonus after six months.
“We’ve had pretty good luck with that program but it’s about 50/50 high school students – we love our high school students, but [there are limitations on what they can do until they are 18],” Reese said.
She went on to describe why it’s sometimes difficult hiring and keeping employees long-term
“It’s a hard job, especially that of the CNAs,” Reese said. “They can go [elsewhere] and make more money than working here. So that is really hard for us because unless you have that heart for caregiving and the passion as something you were called to do, you’re going to choose to go stock shelves at Walmart overnight instead of taking care of the folks here doing their very intimate, personal cares.”
While many young people do move on to other jobs in other areas, Reese said there have been some successes with hiring employees who will be a good fit.
“Actually, we have two gals who are adults coming in today for testing,” she said. “They just finished their classes, so once they have their test they can come work for us. When COVID hit, there were a lot of rules that we got to ‘fast-track’ for training and they were able to work before their testing, which was really nice, because in our area the testing is really hard to come by. People are having to travel across the state to take field tests …”
But it’s not all bad either.
One area that is just about fully-staffed is the licensed nursing staff – the RNs.
“Just within the last month we’ve had two gals who worked for us as CNAs in high school. One of the CNAs got her RN, moved to Woodbury and to Minneapolis,” Reese said “Her husband is a pharmacist and they decided they are moving back to Amery – that’s where they want to raise their family, that’s where they want to live. So, she is in a full-time position with us and that’s really exciting.
“And then there’s another who was … here and she moved away to the Twin Cities. She went to two nursing schools and got her RN and she just moved back to between Amery and Osceola to live with her fiancé, so she just took a full-time position with us as an RN.”
Other ways to fill the staffing needs at the home has been the hiring of traveling nurses. Reese said it has helped, as have efforts to recruit internationally.
Because the north wing of the facility is now open, Reese said they are offering housing in that wing on a temporary basis for the international employees they might hire.
“Back in May, we started working on international recruitment … we’re kind of in the throes of that,” she said.
The process of hiring internationally takes about a couple of years.
“That’s exciting,” Reese said, adding that “currently to remedy staffing we have hired traveling staff … from all over the United States … of course the cost is higher … but that has helped us get through.”
