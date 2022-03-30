The spring election is just around the corner on April 5, 2022.
The SUN reached out to learn more about their background, their reasons for seeking election and what they consider the two most important issues and how they would address them.
Below we have included a profile of candidates for District 8, District 10, District 14, the Village of Osceola and the Town of Osceola.
District 8: County Board Supervisor
Nancy Beck
Tell readers a bit about your background:
I was born and raised in Osceola. I had a great 60’s childhood enjoying times around Polk County. My father was a short haul trucker and we all spent many days traveling throughout the county delivering freight and newspapers. He was a baseball player in the early 60’s when Cushing was the center of the baseball universe. We were active in 4H and we showed Quarter Horses at the local level which introduced us to many more people. I graduated Osceola High School in 1974 and received an associate degree from the University of Minnesota majoring in Veterinary Technology in 1976.
After marrying my late husband, Harry (who grew up in Lykens), we moved to Bloomington, IN while he attended optometry school. After he graduated, Harry enlisted in the US Navy, and we were stationed in Groton, CT at the submarine base for four years. Harry was offered a position at the Osceola Medical Center, and we moved back in 1985. Harry started his own practice four years later. We raised our three sons in Polk County.
During this time, I had a variety of jobs: administrative assistants, our church’s secretary, veterinary technician and coordinator for a co-curricular activity called Designation Imagination at Osceola Schools. I did other volunteer work with the Osceola Women’s Club and Osceola Public Library.
After Harry passed in 2010, I became more involved in managing both commercial and residential rental properties in Osceola. My business partner and I received the award for the Wisconsin Main Street Historical Building Renovation of the Year in 2012 for our building in downtown Osceola. I was named to the Wisconsin Main Street Hall of Fame in 2017. I have since sold my property holdings and retired in 2021.
My family has grown: my sons are married, and I am blessed with 10 grandchildren. I married Jerry Sand in 2014 and moved to our home north of St. Croix Falls.
What do you feel are the two most important issues facing the county and how will you address them?
1.) One of the biggest issues I see right now is the lack of civility from some of the current Polk County board members and the lack of mutual respect for fellow supervisors and citizens. I will encourage open meetings, exchange of information, and allow dialogues from all points of view.
2.) The lack of a comprehensive ordinance at the county level regulating CAFOs is another big issue and a serious threat to our citizens, farmers, fishermen, hunters, and visitors and is something that must be addressed now. I will support passing a comprehensive ordinance now. The one currently in place is inadequate.
Why are you interested in serving the community and what are your qualifications?
I was born and raised in Polk County, and I’ve lived here almost all my adult life. The county is facing issues that are important to me personally, especially clean air and water. I want to encourage business and agricultural opportunities that will be compatible with sound environmental practices. It is urgent that we pass a comprehensive ordinance regarding CAFOs (Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation). I recently retired and I have time to commit to the various responsibilities of a county board supervisor for the eighth district.
Over the years I have had practical experience working in community development and in non-profit work with several different organizations: 9 years on the Osceola Chamber and Main Street Board, and on the boards for Wheels & Wings in Osceola and Standing Cedars Land Conservancy. I am presently on the board for Friends of Interstate & Straight Lake State Parks.
I have served as a volunteer, president, vice-president, treasurer, and secretary with these community groups. The work I’ve done has intersected with non-profit groups and boards, municipalities, school boards and various state agencies. I know I have a good understanding of how things get done in our communities.
Sharon Kelly
Tell readers a bit about your background:
When I retired from the Andersen Window Corporation in 2010, I knew I needed to fill my time with activities that were meaningful to me. I’ve served on our Parish Council, led our Parish’s women’s group, volunteered at the SCF elementary school as a “Reading Friend”, and served on the Plan Commission for the Town of St. Croix Falls. I was elected a Town Supervisor for the Town of SCF in 2017 and am now serving my 3rd term in that position.
In 2020 I became a County Board Supervisor filling a vacancy in District 8. Today, as part of that role, I attend the board meetings of each Town and Village within my district. I provide a monthly update on County Board activities and make sure I’m available for questions from residents in attendance at those meetings. At the County Board, I’m currently on the Health & Human Services Committee, the Environmental Services Committee, and the ADRC (Aging & Disability Resource Center.) I also represent the County on the Polk County Historical Society & Museum Board.
Why are you interested in serving the community and what are your qualifications?
As I noted, I retired from Andersen Windows. The experience I gained there helped me transition in my role as a County Board Supervisor. I managed a multi-million- dollar budget and had responsibility for a substantial department. Most importantly, I learned that listening is a much more effective tool than “managing!”
Understanding how to communicate with my fellow board members and residents is also critical. I want to hear their ideas and use that information as part of my decision-making process. I also believe in the importance of preparing BEFORE a meeting; it’s so critical to come prepared to a meeting. Do the research – I don’t mean just “google” a topic; reach out to residents, study available documentation, and ask questions!
What do I think are the two most important issues facing the County and how I will address them?
1.) Substance Abuse – reducing substance abuse also reduces crime and increases public safety! Where do I stand on this issue? I support the continued use of the Polk County Criminal Justice Collaborating Council (CJCC.).
This group is working with other organizations, including our schools, to establish programs that deter youth from starting to use drugs/alcohol to programs that provide avenues for repeat offenders to move towards & achieve recovery.
I support and encourage our Judges and District Attorney to deal with repeat offenders in a manner that keeps our communities safe!
The toll substance abuse takes on children can’t be calculated in dollars!
I support everything the County is doing to keep our children safe.
2,) Protecting our natural resources Where do I stand on this issue?
I support the County Land & Water Department in their efforts to improve water quality. The Board has approved county funding and staff has received grants for home well water testing in several watersheds in the last 2 years. They will continue to test as many watersheds as possible year over year. These home water tests are voluntary & homeowners use test kits provided by the County. The test results are saved in the State water testing database which is maintained by the University of Wisconsin. It will allow us to gain a better understanding of how / if home well water quality is changing over time. Land and Water also provides information on options for homeowners if the testing identifies an issue with their well.
I’ve supported the work the County has completed regarding concentrated animal feeding operations. As a Board, we’ve worked with DATCP and the DNR in developing a solid list of conditional use regulations which I believe provide what we need to keep our land and water safe while still supporting our local farmers!
I’d appreciate your vote on April 5th! If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me. Phone: 715.483.3805 email: skelly2244@me.com
District 10: County Board Supervisor
Tom Magnifici
Tell readers a bit about your background:
I was born in Dixon, Illinois, the second youngest of eleven kids. This is where I learned to share, compromise, and also to stick up for myself. After high school and two years of college I enlisted in the Army and served five years active duty finishing as an Army Ranger Infantry Captain. I have owned several businesses over the years and currently own a small business employing between 3 and seven people. I’m married to Gae (Wycoff) Magnafici originally from Deronda, which she tells me is a suburb of the city of Amery. Together we have two daughters, three grandchildren and two dogs. We live just outside of Nye in a home we literally built ourselves.
I’m currently member of the Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association, The Irrigation Association of America, The Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association, past member Polk County Board of Supervisors, West Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission.
Why are you interested in serving the community and what are your qualifications?
I’m running because I have always believed we each must give something back in gratitude for the opportunities we have been given. I have served on the Board before in a different district and wish to see the county move forward for all who live here.
I like the civic pride of each town, and the fact that they support their local businesses, schools and civic groups, knowing that when someone needs a helping hand, the community steps up to provide that help.
I like the recreational opportunities that our county provides from biking and hiking, to horseback riding to snowmobiling, to boating, hunting, and fishing. We are truly blessed to live in such a beautiful part of the country.
Most of all I like the people. They are what you would call salt of the earth people. They speak their minds. They do the right thing as they see the right thing to be. They are there for you when you need them.
What do I think are the two most important issues facing the County and how I will address them?
My priorities and the biggest problems facing the county would be as follows:
1.) Help end the division that exists on the Board in the way of some member’s activism. We all want what’s best for the people of Polk County. It cannot be all one way. We need to compromise so that we do the most good for the most people. Example: we have fought over the Stower Trail for over eighteen years and the fight continues. I refuse to believe that if rational people put their minds to it, the trail could be a good thing for “ALL” the citizens of the County. 2.) Ensure that law enforcement, fire departments, and first responders have the means to execute the jobs they do in the most efficient and safe way possible. We should be attracting young men and women of the highest caliber who to want to serve and live in our communities. This can only be done by having a budget to give them an adequate wage, with the necessary equipment, respect, and support to do so.
Phone: 651-775-9222 email: toms3cows@yahoo.com
Amy Middleton
Tell readers a bit about your background:
I grew up on a farm in Michigan and have lived in Polk County for 25 years.
I am currently the incumbent County Board Supervisor, Chair of the County Parks and Trails Advisory Group and member of the Health and Human Services Committee. I will continue to bring strong listening skills, the ability to work with diverse people and groups in the community and strive to address everyone's needs. In my first term, here are some of my accomplishments:
Chaired the committee that created Polk Counties’ first ever Comprehensive Trail Management Plan for all recreational users, supported broadband improvements, supported our local farmers, supported the county investing in keeping our Recycling Center.
Why are you interested in serving the community and what are your qualifications?
County District 10 (the Town of Osceola) is the fastest growing District in the County. I am running to provide steady, competent leadership to guide our growth while protecting our property values and rural character.
Having been raised on a farm and currently a small business owner, I understand the importance of making prudent fiscal decisions. I have a consistent record of being level-headed, a steady decision maker, and someone who has worked with diverse groups of people in our community.
My overarching priority is to provide a transparent, informed, thoughtful and fiscally-responsible approach to manage our growth and protect our property values, rural character and the natural beauty we all value.
What do I think are the two most important issues facing the County and how I will address them?
1.) The County is facing many key issues ranging from meth addition to housing shortages. For District 10, the last two years highlighted the need for adequate broadband, and the majority of our area is underserved compared to much of the county. I advocated strongly for this as the county board narrowly passed a resolution to pursue broadband grant funding. I will continue to vote for policies like this that improve technology and keep in mind the needs of students in the community, residents working remotely and the impact this can have on economic development. 2.) Secondly, in my first term, I chaired the committee that developed the first ever county-wide Comprehensive Trail Management Plan. Polk County can and should harness the economic value of a robust recreational trail system for all users. The County is now beginning implementation of projects under this plan. Capitalizing on this, our county can continue to grow as a destination area for diverse recreational user groups. (See full report on the Polk County home page, upper right corner).
District 14: County Board Supervisor
Jon Bratt
Tell readers a bit about your background
I was a small business owner from 1987-2017. Bratt tree is still going strong although I’m retired now and driving a school bus for the Amery schools.
Why are you interested in serving the community and what are your qualifications?
I have served on my church council at Our Saviors Lutheran in Bird Island Minnesota. I have also served on the board of the Northern Pacific Railway Historical Association. I intend to thoroughly research all issues that come up for county supervisors to debate and possibly take action on.
What do I think are the two most important issues facing the County and how I will address them?
1.) I’m very concerned about the possibility of confined animal feeding operations (CAFO) coming to Polk county. I lived in western Minnesota from 1987-2013 during which time a large cafo was established severally degrading nearby property owners and everyone else depending on which way the wind was blowing. 2.) The second issue ties directly in in that the present county board is not receptive to public input and makes decisions without regard to affected communities.
Christopher C.J. Simones
Tell readers a bit about your background:
My wife, Kimberlee, and I are originally from Prescott. After high school I attended the Naval Academy and since the Navy hires all their graduates, I was stationed on a ship in Pearl Harbor. I’m a veteran of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. I have three grown children and am an attorney for Honeywell in the Twin Cities. Although we only moved here recently, our family has been coming here regularly for over twenty years to visit family in the area.
Why are you interested in serving the community and what are your qualifications?
I decided to become a candidate because I’m grateful for the opportunity to live here and want to contribute to its success. I believe my diverse background and experience enables me to look at issues from a little different perspective.
What do I think are the two most important issues facing the County and how I will address them? I think conservative growth management and public safety have to be the highest. 1.) Growth management We are privileged to live here; the county’s rural character and natural environment make it the greatest place to live in the region, and it’s attracting new residents. While growth is inevitable, and even necessary for a healthy community, it has to be managed carefully lest it overwhelms and destroys the character of the place that made it so attractive to begin with. Responsible management must also protect the natural resources and environment. That means proper zoning and density standards that will ensure everyone has the chance to enjoy our home. Being fiscally responsible with the public treasure is a big part of that. Investments must be made in a growing community, but making the right investments means looking at everything critically and never forgetting you’re upholding a public trust. 2.) Public safety should always be a community’s top priority and challenge. Without protecting its residents and providing a safe environment in which to live everything else is moot. I will be a strong supporter of law enforcement and all first responders. These are people that have dedicated themselves to serve the people of this county, and ensuring they have the support of its leaders and the means to do their jobs effectively should be every legislator’s top priority.
Village of Osceola: Village Trustee (Wards 1-3)
Bruce Gilliland
Tell readers a bit about your background
I am retired, so I want to focus on our governing our village and planning it’s future. I have a BA in Accounting and an MBA in Business with 20+ years of experience working in government. I also have 20+ year of experience working in the private sector with Profit and Loss responsibilities. This combined background enables me to view each challenge our village faces with an open mind and practical experience. I have confidence that this background and experience will enable me to work with the other Village Board members to guide our village now and in the future.
Why are you interested in serving the community and what are your qualifications?
I am interested in serving our community in Osceola because it is something very special. My wife, Barbara, and I moved here from California in 2012 for two big reasons. One is our three granddaughters. We love watching them grow up and being a big part of their lives. Secondly, we wanted to escape the hassles and faceless neighbors of big city living and find a place where we could become part of a strong and lively community. Osceola has welcomed us warmly. We love living where there are four seasons and where we know our neighbors up and down the street.
We love the small town life. I have served on the Village Board for the past four years. I feel this experience has equipped me to deal with the current challenges we face as well and planning for the future. The past four years have presented a myriad of challenges and opportunities to learn and I feel that I have learned a tremendous amount about managing our village and providing for it’s citizens.
What do you feel are the two most important issues facing the Village of Osceola at this time and how would you address them.
1.) First issue we need to focus on is continuing our focus on the future. We need to keep making smart financial decisions to keep our village on a sound financial footing. We have made great strides in the past four years but we need to keep on the path we have set out upon to continue to keep our village financially healthy. 2.) Second issue is related to the first one. We need to analyze our community needs and make sure our village is staffed to provide the goods and services needed to continue to make our village a good place to live and work.
Deb Rose
Tell readers a bit about your background
I grew up in Osceola and graduated from OHS. My husband, Rick Raffesberger, and I settled back in Osceola after college and getting married. I have worked as a grant coordinator for over 20 years at the Minnesota Department of Education.
Why are you interested in serving the community and what are your qualifications?
Growing up in Osceola I learned from my parent’s involvement in the village through politics, the fire department, scouts, and other volunteer work that being involved is a great way to help make the place you live continue to be a great place to live. I believe my willingness to meet with, listen to, and work with people who have an interest in Osceola, whether they are residents, business owners, or those who live and work in and around our village, is a valuable qualification. I think my best qualifications are my willingness to listen, learn, to be open minded and to have think skin!
What do you feel are the two most important issues facing the Osceola at this time and how would you address them.
1.) As our village has grown our housing options have not. We need to look at how we can add a diversity of residential styles and sizes that provide a variety of choices for residents. This includes the addition of homes for ownership, an assortment of sizes of rentals for young families, low-income housing, and senior housing. This will require identifying areas where new dwellings will fit within the village plans and actively seek parties interested in investing in housing expansion in our village. The board should provide resources available at the local, county, and state level to those interested in adding housing. As we add new homes we need to make sure that we are intentional in our expansion so that we do not expand too quickly adding stress to our infrastructure.
2.) The second important issue is making sure that both our physical and personnel infrastructure stay strong. We need to make sure that the physical structures such as sewer, water, and roads stay in good repair and are updated as needed and that those who work in those areas are provided for. The people who keep our village running should have the resources necessary to keep our staff successful. Our village employees, police, and fire department should have the necessary equipment and space to make sure that they can perform their jobs at a top level.
Town of Osceola: Town Board Supervisor (Wards 1-5)
Jon Cronick
(Responses and photo for Mr. Cronick are from 2021)
Tell readers a bit about your background
I am 51 years old and was raised on a dairy farm in the Town of Osceola. I graduated from OHS and went on to graduate from WITC in New Richmond. I have been a machinist for 30 years and worked my way up from an entry level to a supervisory role, leading and training my co-workers. Having lived here my whole life , I have deep roots in the community. A large portion of my family still lives in the area.
Why are you interested in serving the community and what are your qualifications?
Last year I was asked to run as a write-in by several friends and neighbors. Prior to that I had attended most Town meetings and understand the short and long-term issues that are facing our community. More than that, I have strong ties, and understanding of the town history and a desire to remain actively involved in shaping our community.
What do you feel are the two most important issues facing the Town of Osceola at this time and how would you address them.
Osceoal townships greatest challenges moving forward are budgetary and groeth related. The cost of building and maintaining raods will continue to rise and we need a strong tax base to support the towns maintenance needs.
I addition, our town has failed to stay on top of grants to help boost the maintenance budget.
This ties directly to our second challenge, growth. We need to promote growth within the community while respecting property owners.
Debbie Thompson
Tell readers a bit about your background
I have no background in politics. I have been a conservative my entire life. I have worked for the Postal Service for 17 years. In a previous life I was a computer programmer; I have an associates degree in Computer Information Systems from WITC/New Richmond.
Why are you interested in serving the community and what are your qualifications?
After what occurred during the 2020 election, I’ve become aware that “We The People” need to take a more active role in government. Our republic is, after all, "a government of the people, by the people, for the people." As I am one of “the people”, I qualify.
What do you feel are the two most important issues facing the Town of Osceola at this time and how would you address them.
1.) The possibility of a new quarry is an issue many residents are discussing. I can understand both sides of this issue. I think more needs to be understood of the ramifications for residents and possibly work out some sort of compromise.
2.) I am concerned about elections. I believe that elections should be one day, in-person with a citizenship required photo ID on paper ballots. Mail-in ballots should be very few and very far between, definitely not for convenience. I believe all ballots should be hand counted – NO machines.
